Wellness 360 Conference To Include Inaugural Wellness Awards Ceremony at April 20 Conference.

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio, March 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wellness 360 Board has announced the inaugural Wellness 360 Awards Ceremony will be held during their April 20, 2018 conference in Akron, Ohio. The Ceremony is the latest addition to the employee health and wellness conference supporting Human Resource and Benefit professionals throughout Northeast Ohio each year. In addition to the Ceremony, the Conference's program includes interactive presentations by leaders from organizations such as The Cleveland Clinic and the Ohio State University and earns attendees 4.25 HRCI credits.

AWARD CATEGORIES

WELLNESS AMBASSADOR OF THE YEAR

Spotlight that individual within your organization who represents the heart and soul of your wellness culture. They inspire their colleagues, share success stories, creatively launch new initiatives and lead with their actions…they truly are the ideal ambassador of your wellness program.

Recommended for: Wellness coordinators and managers, HR/Benefits, Employee Engagement Leaders, or members of your wellness council.

PARTNER IMPACT AWARD

Promoting health and wellbeing within your organization takes a village and Wellness 360 wants to recognize that partner outside your organization whose unique, innovative and cutting-edge tools and expertise are most impactful.

Recommended for: Wellness platforms, Point Solutions, Health Plan tools, or Consultants.

SMALL STEPS BIG STRIDES: A WELLNESS SUCCESS STORY

Wellness program's emphasizing compassion and care for the people that make up your organization is what leads to the success stories that inspire so many others. Wellness 360 wants to recognize the person in your organization who has inspired you, so we can help share their story and inspire many more.

Recommended for: Any employee from your organization that achieved inspirational results through their participation in a corporate wellness program.

Submit Applications: http://wellness360conference.com/awards/

Date: Fri, April 20, 2018, 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM EDT

Location: Holiday Inn Akron West – Fairlawn, 4073 Medina Road, Akron, OH 44333

Admittance: $100. Register before March 30th and receive a 25% discount at checkout using promo code: wellness360

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2018-wellness-360-conference-registration-38288993410

WELLNESS 360

Wellness 360 is your source for the latest trends, practices and innovations in wellness and population health management. We are a volunteer-led, non-profit organization. Our vision is to help employers create a culture of health for their employees while focusing on gaining control over health care costs and improving productivity in the workplace.

Contact: Executive Chair, Johanna Tanno at info@wellness360conference.com.

Twitter: @Wellness360Conf

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wellness-360-conference/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wellness360conference/

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wellness-360-conference-to-include-inaugural-wellness-awards-ceremony-at-april-20-conference-300618565.html

SOURCE Wellness 360