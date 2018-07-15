15.07.2018 19:00:00

West Cancer Center Awarded Highest Level of Quality Patient Care by the NCQA

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 15, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Achieving The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) status has been a recognized achievement for West Clinic also known as the West Cancer Center since 2012. We are honored to be 1 of 36 practices in the country who received the highest level rating. This accreditation demonstrates our physicians, associates, and leaderships' commitment to excellence as a patient-centric cancer center.

Our East Campus received recognition first, with other locations to follow. "Delivering the highest quality care and services to our patients at West Cancer Center has been and always will be our first priority. Having the NCQA accreditation renewed is not a small feat, and we thank all the physicians and staff that are dedicated to improving the quality of our cancer care each day," stated Erich Mounce, CEO for West Cancer Center.

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. This organization accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations and recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. Visit http://www.ncqa.org for information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices.

 

SOURCE National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA)

