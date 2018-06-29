Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
29.06.2018 20:14:00

West1 and Scott Dorey Announce Investment in Para Resources

LONDON, June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - West1, a global investment firm, has announced that it has made an investment in Para Resources Inc.  Para Resources is an in-production Gold mining company with projects in Colombia, Arizona and Brazil. Para is currently ramping up to full production in Columbia (El Limon Mine) and set to resume operations and production in Arizona (Gold Road Mine) by the fall of 2018. With a clear development path for its existing projects, Para is well-positioned for future growth and will continue to take advantage of current market conditions and add additional low-risk, accretive assets to its portfolio.

West1 Chairman, Scott Dorey, commented that "the recent PEA demonstrates that Para represents a unique opportunity to own significant cash flow at a deep discount to its public peers". 

About West1

West1 Chairman, Scott Dorey, founded one of the most successful Asian investment funds. West1 continues to pursue strategies across special situations in both developed and emerging markets and makes technology investments with an emphasis on new media and payments.  West1 has a separate real estate division that develops unique communities across the US and Canada.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/west1-and-scott-dorey-announce-investment-in-para-resources-300674785.html

SOURCE West 1 Global

