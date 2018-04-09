WestJet reports March load factor of 85.6 per cent

Airline increases traffic by 7.0 per cent and flies a record number of guests in March

CALGARY, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Today WestJet announced March 2018 traffic results with a load factor of 85.6 per cent, an increase of 1.5 percentage points year over year. Revenue passenger miles (RPMs), or traffic, increased 7.0 per cent year over year, while capacity, measured in available seat miles (ASMs), grew 5.2 per cent over the same period. WestJet flew a record 2.2 million guests in March, a year-over-year increase of 6.7 per cent or approximately 136,000 additional guests.

"We are pleased to see such strong year-over-year traffic growth as 6.1 million guests chose to fly with us in the first quarter" said WestJet President and CEO Ed Sims. "This new record for the quarter is all the more remarkable given the degree of disruption during the challenging winter season. My sincere thanks go out to the 13,000 WestJetters for their unwavering dedication over that time."

March 2018 traffic results



March 2018 March 2017 Change Load factor 85.6% 84.1% 1.5 pts ASMs (billions) 2.815 2.676 5.2% RPMs (billions) 2.409 2.252 7.0%

First Quarter 2018 First Quarter 2017 Change Load factor 84.8% 83.0% 1.8 pts ASMs (billions) 8.029 7.699 4.3% RPMs (billions) 6.810 6.393 6.5%

In March, WestJet officially launched inaugural service to Mexico City from Calgary and Vancouver, further solidifying our position as the Canadian airline with the most flights to Mexico. WestJet also became the first Canadian airline operating nonstop from Calgary to Denver.

Swoop, Canada's first true ultra-low cost carrier (ULCC), announced the addition of a fourth Boeing 737-800 aircraft, and an increased weekly frequency schedule out of John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport. Swoop announced its initial schedule on February 1, with service starting from Abbotsford, Edmonton, Halifax, Hamilton and Winnipeg. The addition of a fourth aircraft will increase weekly frequency almost two-fold for Hamilton-Edmonton and Hamilton-Abbotsford, while service from Hamilton to Halifax and Winnipeg will now be offered daily.

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, information regarding our planned summer schedule; and our expectations regarding the launch, operation and impact of our ultra-low-cost carrier is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond WestJet's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on WestJet's current forecasts and strategy, the expected demand environment, the utilization of our fleet, the forward-curve for jet fuel price, the expected exchange rate of the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar, agreements and bookings, but may vary due to factors including, but not limited to, changes in guest demand, changes in fuel prices, delays in aircraft delivery, general economic conditions, competitive environment, ability to effectively implement and maintain critical systems, receipt of governmental and regulatory approvals, and other factors and risks described in WestJet's public reports and filings which are available under WestJet's profile at sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. WestJet does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

About WestJet

WestJet is proud to be named Best Airline in Canada and one of the best Low Cost Airlines in North America, based on authentic reviews from the travelling public on Trip Advisor, the world's largest travel site. We are one of very few airlines globally that does not commercially overbook. Together with our regional airline, WestJet Encore, we offer scheduled service to more than 100 destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean and Europe and to more than 175 destinations in over 20 countries through our airline partnerships. WestJet Vacations offers affordable, flexible vacations to more than 60 destinations and the choice of more than 800 hotels, resorts, condos and villas. Members of the WestJet Rewards program earn WestJet dollars on flights, vacation packages and more. Members use WestJet dollars towards the purchase of flights and vacations packages to any WestJet destination with no blackout periods, and have access to Member Exclusive fares offering deals to WestJet destinations throughout our network and those of our partner airlines.

WestJet is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol WJA. For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

