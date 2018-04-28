Western Energy Services Corp. Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, April 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2018. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following five nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:











Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Donald D. Copeland 67,853,191 98.11% 1,304,478 1.89%









Lorne A. Gartner 66,652,448 96.38% 2,505,221 3.62%









Alex R.N. MacAusland 68,994,845 99.76% 162,824 0.24%









Ronald P. Mathison 67,842,487 98.10% 1,315,182 1.90%









John R. Rooney 60,614,830 87.65% 8,542,839 12.35%

