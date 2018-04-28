Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
28.04.2018 01:15:00

Western Energy Services Corp. Announces Director Election Results

CALGARY, April 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2018.  According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following five nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:






Nominee                      

# Votes For

% Votes For

# Votes
Withheld

% Votes
Withheld

Donald D. Copeland

67,853,191

98.11%

1,304,478

1.89%






Lorne A. Gartner

66,652,448

96.38%

2,505,221

3.62%






Alex R.N. MacAusland

68,994,845

99.76%

162,824

0.24%






Ronald P. Mathison

67,842,487

98.10%

1,315,182

1.90%






John R. Rooney

60,614,830

87.65%

8,542,839

12.35%

 

Western is an oilfield service company which provides contract drilling services in Canada through its Horizon Drilling division and in the United States through its wholly-owned subsidiary Stoneham Drilling Corporation.  In Canada, Western also provides well servicing through its Eagle Well Servicing division and oilfield rental services through its Aero Rental Services division.

SOURCE Western Energy Services Corp.

