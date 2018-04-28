|
28.04.2018 01:15:00
Western Energy Services Corp. Announces Director Election Results
CALGARY, April 27, 2018 /CNW/ - Western Energy Services Corp. ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRG) today announces the director election results from its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2018. According to the proxies received and ballots cast at the meeting, the following five nominees were elected as directors to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, unless such office is earlier vacated in accordance with the by-laws of the Company:
Nominee
# Votes For
% Votes For
# Votes
% Votes
Donald D. Copeland
67,853,191
98.11%
1,304,478
1.89%
Lorne A. Gartner
66,652,448
96.38%
2,505,221
3.62%
Alex R.N. MacAusland
68,994,845
99.76%
162,824
0.24%
Ronald P. Mathison
67,842,487
98.10%
1,315,182
1.90%
John R. Rooney
60,614,830
87.65%
8,542,839
12.35%
Western is an oilfield service company which provides contract drilling services in Canada through its Horizon Drilling division and in the United States through its wholly-owned subsidiary Stoneham Drilling Corporation. In Canada, Western also provides well servicing through its Eagle Well Servicing division and oilfield rental services through its Aero Rental Services division.
