What's Cooking At Chipotle

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill, the Mexican food-chain that continues to struggle from its food-borne illness scandal, on Tuesday said it has appointed Chris Brandt as its new Chief Marketing Officer to replace Mark Crumpacker, who resigned last week.

Most recently, Brandt worked at Bloomin' Brands, where he served as executive vice president and chief brand officer across Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba's, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's.

Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol has prior working experience with Brandt, when they worked together at Yum Brands.

The latest hiring by Chipotle comes at a time when Niccol is striving hard to turn back the company to its old prime and build back its reputation that was lost after series of food-borne illness, which wiped out its share price and sales.

On February 14, Niccol took over as CEO, replacing longtime leader and founder Steve Ells.

CMG's stock closed Tuesday's trading at $320.17, up $3.37 or 1.06%, on the NYSE. The stock has gained nearly 28% from February 13 closing price of $251.33. However, the stock is still down about 57% from its all-time highs of near $750 it reached in 2015. The stock was nearly touching $500 in May, 2017.

According to Baird analyst David Tarantino, Chipotle stock to could outperform and has raised his price target to $400.

Tarantino expects Niccol to be a positive for the company and sees Chipotle has a chance to "demonstrate better sales/traffic momentum over the next 12-24 months."

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus have also upgraded rating on the restaurant chain's stock to Hold from Sell.

Meanwhile, as a marketing stunt for the Mexican-themed food chain, Bruce Wayne, a man from Tiffin, Ohio, recently finished a 500-day Chipotle eating spree. The man broke his own record, which he had previously set in December with 426 Chipotle meals.

Early this month, Chipotle closed its one and only location of its fast-food concept Tasty Made after getting poor response. The outlet was opened in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Lancaster in October 2016, with a menu of burgers, fries, and shakes.