Williams Lea Tag appoints new Head of Business Development

HONG KONG, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Lea Tag, the leading independent provider of marketing and communications services, has recently appointed Dan Healy as Head of Business Development APAC. In his new position, Healy will sit on the Senior Leadership team and will have responsibility for driving the business development function and providing solutions and services for clients across the region, as the company continues to grow its Asia-pacific footprint.

Healy is a senior sales, business development and marketing professional with extensive experience managing high performing teams. Originally, from Melbourne, Australia, he has over ten years of international business development experience having worked in London, Paris and Hong Kong.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Williams Lea Tag. From the first moment, I felt an immediate affinity with the culture of the organisation and their client centric approach to doing business. The opportunity to join such a dynamic and collaborative team, and to be part of the next phase of their growth throughout the APAC region was one that I could simply not pass up," said Healy.

Prior to joining Williams Lea Tag, Healy worked at CBRE for ten years where he held a number of senior business development positions across their global business. His most recent role was as APAC Head of Business Development where he was responsible for embedding best practice around client focused selling and driving growth across all areas of the business.

Toby Codrington, APAC CEO & Global CMO said of the appointment: "Healy is a strong addition to our Senior Leadership team and brings seasoned business development experience to spearhead our growth strategy for the region. It is an exciting time for our business as we look to bring more innovative solutions to our clients and continue to meet their needs now and in the future."

Williams Lea Tag is the leading independent provider of marketing and communications services.

