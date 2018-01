Williams-Sonoma Getting Sleepy With New Line

(RTTNews) - Williams-Sonoma Inc. has launched launches Robin, a new multi-channel specialty brand focused on sleeping line of accessories.

SleepScore Labs alson announced its exclusive retail distribution partnership with Williams-Sonoma.

SleepScore Labs and WSI brands are now partnering to offer the Robin Sleep System, a combination of the SleepScore Max and Robin Pocket Spring Mattress Set, available online and in select stores including Pottery Barn, Pottery Barn Kids, PBteen, West Elm and Williams Sonoma Home.

"The Robin Sleep System is where sleep and innovation meet. The world's most advanced non-contact sleep monitor pairs with the comfortable and proven Robin mattress to help millions achieve high quality sleep," said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. "It's an honor to be the first consumer-sleep tech device in the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. home furnishing stores, and to combine our goals to foster healthier lifestyles through sleep."

The exclusive Robin Sleep System, which includes a complete sale of a SleepScore Max and Robin Pocket Spring Mattress Set, is available starting in twin for $629. The SleepScore Max is available individually for $149, and the Robin Pocket Spring Mattress Set is available starting at $519 for a twin.