Win Streak Likely To End For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, collecting more than 35 points or 2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just shy of the 1,815-point plateau although investors figure to cash in on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on renewed concerns of a possible trade war and for the outlook on interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down, and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly higher on Wednesday following gains from the food stocks and a mixed picture from the energy producers, while the financial sector weighed.

For the day, the index added 3.50 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 1,813.40 after trading between 1,803.60 and 1,817.36. Volume was 14.923 billion shares worth 78.221 billion baht. There were 834 gainers and 555 decliners, with 413 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport shed 0.73 percent, Banpu spiked 1.82 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.69 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods surged 5.37 percent, Kasikornbank skidded 1.32 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 1.00 percent, PTT retreated 1.06 percent, PTT Global Chemical tumbled 1.29 percent and Siam Concrete, PTT Exploration and Production, Advanced Info and Bangkok Bank all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks were unable to hold early gains Wednesday before accelerating to the downside and finishing in the red.

The Dow shed 248.91 points or 1.00 percent to 24,758.12, while the NASDAQ lost 14.20 points or 0.19 percent to 7,496.81 and the S&P fell 15.83 points or 0.57 percent to 2,749.48.

Traders were spooked by rumors that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by a half-point when the central bank meets next week, while anxiety over President Trump's trade war comments also rattled markets.

In economic news, U.S. wholesale prices rose slightly in February, roughly in line with the tepid growth in consumer prices. Also, retail sales were off 0.1 percent versus forecasts for growth of 0.4 percent.

Crude oil prices were up slightly Wednesday amid contrasting U.S. oil and gasoline stockpile figures. April WTI oil edged up 25 cents or 0.4 percent to settle at $60.96/bbl.