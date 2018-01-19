ATX 3 628 0,0%  Dow 26 018 -0,4%  Nasdaq 6 811 0,0%  Euro 1,2246 0,0% 
ATX P 1 832 0,0%  EStoxx50 3 621 0,2%  Nikkei 23 837 0,3%  CHF 1,1738 0,0% 
DAX 13 281 0,7%  FTSE100 7 701 -0,3%  Öl 68,4 -1,0%  Gold 1 330 0,4% 

19.01.2018

Win Streak May End For Taiwan Stock Market


(RTTNews) - The win streak has hit five sessions now for the Taiwan stock market, which has advanced almost 270 points or 2.5 percent on its way to a fresh 28-year closing high, the Taiwan Stock Exchange sits just above the 11,070-point plateau although investors may cash in on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, thanks to concerns over a U.S. government shutdown and a fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The TSE finished modestly higher on Thursday as gains from the technology stocks were tempered by weakness from the financial shares.

For the day, the index gathered 66.77 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 11,071.57 after trading between 11,048.06 and 11,122.82 on turnover of 148.9 billion Taiwan dollars.

Among the actives, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation soared 2.69 percent, while Largan Precision gained 0.13 percent, Hon Hai Precision added 0.43 percent, AU Optronics fell 0.76 percent, Catcher Technology was up 0.15 percent, Innolux slid 0.71 percent, Cathay Financial shed 0.71 percent, Mega Financial eased 0.19 percent, Fubon Financial lost 0.74 percent, Taiwan Steel dipped 0.20 percent and China Steel was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks gave ground on Thursday as the major averages eased from Wednesday's record closing highs.

The Dow shed 97.84 points or 0.37 percent to 26,017.81, while the NASDAQ lost 2.23 points or 0.03 percent to 7,296.05 and the S&P 500 fell 4.53 points or 0.16 percent to 2,798.03.

The weakness on Wall Street was partly attributed to concerns about a potential government shutdown, with a deadline to pass a spending bill looming today.

Profit taking may also have contributed to the pullback by stocks, with some traders cashing on the recent run to record highs.

In economic news, the Commerce Department noted a steep drop in new residential construction in December, while the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits pulled back to lowest level in nearly 45 years in the week ended January 13th.

Crude oil prices were flat Thursday amid speculation the fossil fuel is overbought near three-year highs. After cold weather interruptions, U.S. crude production rose 258,000 barrels per day to 9.75 million bpd last week. February WTI oil was down 2 cents to $63.95/bbl on Nymex.

