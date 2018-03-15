World Butanediol (BDO) Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022

DUBLIN, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Butanediol (BDO): 2018 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world butanediol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for butanediol.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of butanediol

It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing butanediol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)

The report indicates a wealth of information on butanediol manufacturers and distributors

Region market overview covers the following: production of butanediol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers

Butanediol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION: BUTANEDIOL PROPERTIES AND USES



2. BUTANEDIOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES



3. BUTANEDIOL WORLD MARKET



3.1. World butanediol capacity

Capacity broken down by region

Capacity divided by country

Manufacturers and their capacity by plant

3.2. World butanediol production

Global output dynamics

Production by region

Production by country

3.3. Butanediol consumption

World consumption

Consumption trends in Europe

Consumption trends in Asia

Consumption trends in North America

3.4. Butanediol global trade

World trade dynamics

Export and import flows in regions

3.5. Butanediol prices in the world market



4. BUTANEDIOL EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS



5. BUTANEDIOL ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS



6. BUTANEDIOL NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS



7. BUTANEDIOL MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS



8. BUTANEDIOL MARKET PROSPECTS



8.1. Butanediol capacity and production forecast up to 2022

Global production forecast

On-going projects

8.2. Butanediol consumption forecast up to 2022

World consumption forecast

Forecast of consumption in Europe

Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific

Consumption forecast in North America

8.3. Butanediol prices forecast up to 2022



9. KEY COMPANIES IN THE BUTANEDIOL MARKET WORLDWIDE



10. BUTANEDIOL FEEDSTOCK MARKET

Feedstock capacity worldwide

Trends in feedstock markets globally

Prices for butanediol feedstock

11. BUTANEDIOL END-USE SECTOR

11.1. Consumption by application

11.2. Downstream markets review and forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r6vgbh/world_butanediol?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-butanediol-bdo-market-outlook-and-forecast-up-to-2022-300614833.html

SOURCE Research and Markets