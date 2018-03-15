World Butanediol (BDO) Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2022
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world butanediol market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for butanediol.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of butanediol
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast Comprehensive data showing butanediol capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on butanediol manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of butanediol in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Butanediol market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: BUTANEDIOL PROPERTIES AND USES
2. BUTANEDIOL MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. BUTANEDIOL WORLD MARKET
3.1. World butanediol capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World butanediol production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Butanediol consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Butanediol global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Butanediol prices in the world market
4. BUTANEDIOL EUROPEAN MARKET ANALYSIS
5. BUTANEDIOL ASIA PACIFIC MARKET ANALYSIS
6. BUTANEDIOL NORTH AMERICAN MARKET ANALYSIS
7. BUTANEDIOL MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS
8. BUTANEDIOL MARKET PROSPECTS
8.1. Butanediol capacity and production forecast up to 2022
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
8.2. Butanediol consumption forecast up to 2022
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
8.3. Butanediol prices forecast up to 2022
9. KEY COMPANIES IN THE BUTANEDIOL MARKET WORLDWIDE
10. BUTANEDIOL FEEDSTOCK MARKET
- Feedstock capacity worldwide
- Trends in feedstock markets globally
- Prices for butanediol feedstock
11. BUTANEDIOL END-USE SECTOR
11.1. Consumption by application
11.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
