ATX 3 487 1,3%  Dow 24 923 0,4%  Nasdaq 6 576 1,0%  Euro 1,2015 0,0% 
ATX P 1 760 1,2%  EStoxx50 3 510 0,6%  Nikkei 22 765 -0,1%  CHF 1,1740 0,0% 
DAX 12 978 0,8%  FTSE100 7 671 0,3%  Öl 68,0 2,2%  Gold 1 314 -0,4% 

03.01.2018 23:37:00

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

WuXi NextCODE to Present at the 36th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi NextCODE, the emerging global standard platform for genomic data, today announced its presentation at the upcoming 36th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference at 2pm PT on Tuesday, January 9th in San Francisco, CA.

WuXi NextCODE - The global platform for genomic data (PRNewsfoto/WuXi NextCODE)

WuXi NextCODE CEO Hannes Smarason will provide a full corporate overview and update on recent partnerships and milestones in the company's strategy to provide a fully-integrated, global standard platform for using large-scale genomics data to improve healthcare, medicine and wellness for people and populations around the world.

About WuXi NextCODE
WuXi NextCODE is a fully integrated contract genomics organization (CGO) building the global standard platform for genomic data. With offices in Shanghai; Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik, Iceland, we serve the leading population genomics, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises using the genome to improve health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, interpretation, scalable analytics, and AI and deep learning – all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data. We are also applying the same capabilities to advance a growing range of sequence-based tests and scans in China. WuXi NextCODE is a WuXi Group company. Visit us on the web at wuxinextcode.com.

Contact:
WuXi NextCODE
Edward Farmer, PhD
EVP, Communications and New Ventures
efarmer@wuxinextcode.com
+1 781 775 6206

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-nextcode-to-present-at-the-36th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-300577264.html

SOURCE WuXi NextCODE

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
US-Börsen markieren neue Rekorde
Nach dem freundlichen Start der Wall Street in das neue Jahr, präsentierte sie sich auch zur Wochenmitte etwas stärker.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH