WuXi NextCODE to Present at the 36th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

SHANGHAI and CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi NextCODE, the emerging global standard platform for genomic data, today announced its presentation at the upcoming 36th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference at 2pm PT on Tuesday, January 9th in San Francisco, CA.

WuXi NextCODE CEO Hannes Smarason will provide a full corporate overview and update on recent partnerships and milestones in the company's strategy to provide a fully-integrated, global standard platform for using large-scale genomics data to improve healthcare, medicine and wellness for people and populations around the world.

About WuXi NextCODE

WuXi NextCODE is a fully integrated contract genomics organization (CGO) building the global standard platform for genomic data. With offices in Shanghai; Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts; and Reykjavik, Iceland, we serve the leading population genomics, precision medicine, diagnostics and wellness initiatives and enterprises using the genome to improve health around the world. Our capabilities span study design, sequencing, secondary analysis, storage, interpretation, scalable analytics, and AI and deep learning – all backed by the most proven and widely used technology for organizing, mining and sharing genome sequence data. We are also applying the same capabilities to advance a growing range of sequence-based tests and scans in China. WuXi NextCODE is a WuXi Group company. Visit us on the web at wuxinextcode.com.

Contact:

WuXi NextCODE

Edward Farmer, PhD

EVP, Communications and New Ventures

efarmer@wuxinextcode.com

+1 781 775 6206

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/511624/WuXi_NextCODE_Logo.jpg