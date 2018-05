Xcel Energy to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting

On Wednesday, May 16, 2018, Xcel Energy (NASDAQ: XEL) will hold its annual shareholders meeting in St. Cloud, MN, at 11:00 a.m. Central Time. Interested investors can access the audio webcast and presentation materials at:

Xcel Energy is a major U.S. electricity and natural gas company, with operations in 8 Western and Midwestern states. Xcel Energy provides a comprehensive portfolio of energy-related products and services to 3.6 million electricity customers and 2.0 million natural gas customers through its regulated operating companies. Company headquarters are located in Minneapolis. More information is available at www.xcelenergy.com.

