Xcode Life Announces the South Asian Genome (SAGE) Project

CHENNAI, India, June 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Xcode Life, an innovative personal genomics company has announced the worldwide launch of the South Asian Genome (SAGE) Project. This is open to all individuals with known South Asian roots.

All individuals who qualify the eligibility criteria will receive an Xcode Origin ancestry report worth $40 free of cost. The project is open to individuals who have their raw data from ancestry genetic testing companies like 23andMe, Ancestry DNA, Family Tree DNA, Living DNA, My Heritage DNA.

Xcode Life was founded in 2011 and is the only major genomics company that provides a detailed breakup of the South Asian ancestry composition alongside the global composition. With an extensive South Asian customer base, Xcode Life covers populations that are otherwise left out in the ancestry composition analysis by other companies. The goal of this project is to expand the South Asian ethnic groups represented in Xcode's Origin ancestry composition report, from the current count of 35 to more than 50.

Xcode Life is well known for its large and diversified portfolio of genetic reports it offers based on data from almost all global ancestry DNA data providers, including 23andMe, Ancestry DNA, Family Tree DNA, MyHeritage DNA and Living DNA. Xcode's current product portfolio includes Ancestry, Nutrition, Fitness, Health, Precision Medicine, MTHFR among others.

