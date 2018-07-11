Xplorie Announces the Hiring of Marketing Executive - Continues to Grow Sales Leadership Team

DESTIN, Fla., July 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xplorie has announced an expansion of its executive team with the hiring of Debi Steigerwald, an experienced hospitality and technology marketing leader. Steigerwald, who previously served as the Director of Marketing Operations for Vacasa, will join Xplorie as its new Vice President of Marketing, bringing with her a background in technology and the vacation rental space. A key team member of Vacasa, one of the largest vacation rental management companies in the US, and Vology, a fast growth technology company, Steigerwald's experience makes her a perfect fit for Xplorie, which is in a fast growth stage in a rapidly expanding industry.

"The vacation rental marketplace has become very competitive and cluttered. Xplorie provides an amazing opportunity for property managers to stand out in the crowd, provide great experiences for guests, increase their revenue, and help grow local business," said Steigerwald. "The Xplorie growth trajectory is incredibly exciting. I'm so pleased to be part of the team. We're crafting the strategy to drive significant changes to our industry, and we will enable property managers to provide experiences along with the perfect accommodations."

The hiring of Debi Steigerwald was aligned with an expansion of the company's sales group, with the addition of Michael Thorwegen, Director of Regional Sales – West, and the promotion of Susie Cross, Director of Regional Sales – East, as well the addition of Ashley Alderman, Regional Sales Representative.

Michael Thorwegen, formerly in sales leadership at VacationRoost, RedAwning, and Lexicon Travel Technologies, is a timely addition as Xplorie is dramatically expanding service areas in the high demand areas of the western US. His in-depth knowledge of the resort towns in the west will help carve the roadmap to future Xplorie destinations. "I am very excited to be part of the Xplorie Team. My passion for creating the ultimate guest experience has never been so attainable in a unique and original vision as it is at Xplorie," said Thorwegen. "I'm most excited about the Xplorie team. They have laid the groundwork for our expansion. I look forward to learning from them and contributing right away."

Susie Cross has been with Xplorie since 2009. She started as the Marketing Manager and since has transitioned to the Sales and Account Management department. Ms. Cross has been a valued asset to Xplorie over the years and has been a cornerstone of the sales team's accomplishments. Fulfilling her newly appointed role as Director of Regional Sales will allow for the quick expansion of the eastern sales team initiatives.

"Xplorie remains the nation's leader of free activity programs because we continue to change and adapt to the ever evolving needs of the vacation rental space," said Ms. Cross. "I look forward to growing with Xplorie and taking on the next challenge in our industry!"

With over twenty years in sales and fifteen years in the hospitality industry, Ashley Alderman brings a wealth of knowledge to Xplorie. Former Sales Director of national lifestyle and culture publications, she has made her home base in Charleston, South Carolina. She understands the importance of the hospitality industry and the economic value it brings to their community. "I am excited to join the Xplorie team because I believe it's the experiences you have that create memories that will last a lifetime," said Alderman. "Xplorie brings a creative and unique approach to truly enhance the guest experience."

The growing sales organization will join David Kornblith who was named VP of Sales for Xplorie in October 2016. Kornblith is leading the company's strategic sales expansion with an eye on coast to coast coverage. A hospitality industry leader for over ten years, Kornblith and his team have been driving double digit growth year over year in the short time since he joined the organization.

"While guest experience and activities are becoming core focus points for property managers, it's exciting to be part of a company which helps create the ideal guest experience while providing a connection to top local activities," said Kornblith.

Xplorie, which was once a regional brand, has experienced substantial growth, especially over the past eighteen months, and now serves as the industry's leading provider of complementary activities in over 50 of America's leading vacation destinations. "We will continue to look for top industry sales talent to expand our team as we grow the brand and are excited about the future of both our industry and Xplorie's position within it," Kornblith added.

About Xplorie

Xplorie is the nation's leading provider of free-to-guest activity programs for the vacation industry. Through its network of vacation rental managers and traditional lodging providers, Xplorie's activity programs provide individuals and families with a unique vacation experience by extending, inclusive with every stay, free passes to the most popular local activities and attractions, while also providing its lodging partners with a point of differentiation against their competition.

