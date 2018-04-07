Xueersi Online School releases "Dual-Teacher" product, offering more English speaking time than one-on-one teaching

BEIJING, April 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31st, Xueersi Online School, a subsidiary of TAL Education Group, launched Amazing English, its newest service of online English learning products.

The latest product features small classrooms of about 25 students to be tutored online three-times a week with the help of one Chinese teacher and two foreign teachers.

The Chinese teacher will help students learn the basics which include vocabulary, grammar comprehension, and writing. Meanwhile, our two foreign teacher's aide students in their oral English based on different scenarios.

Notably, the company has also featured an "AI teacher" for each student. Advanced AI technology is used to not only help students practice their English, but also provides real-time feedback and an assessment to help them improve.

"Technologies have been integrated into nearly every step of our learning process, which makes tutoring personalized, enables studying based on data, and allows progress made visible to both students and teachers," said Zhou Nan, head of Xueersi Online School's English products.

Students can role plays with their "AI teachers" and the AI-enabled system will determine a grade automatically for students' pronunciation and intonation, which helps students learn better.

According to Zhou's research team, students can speak English for an average of eight minutes during a 30-minute class using their new products. This has shown to be much longer than one-on-one classes offering similar kinds of services in the current Chinese market.

Xueersi Online School is among the first to develop online education for primary and secondary school students. Its courses cover most subjects taken during primary, secondary, and high school. Currently, it delivers online live-courses for more than 7 million students.

