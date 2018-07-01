Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
01.07.2018 11:01:00

Yaron Eshel, Life Science Director for iCAN: Israel-Cannabis to Attend International Cannabinoid Research Society Conference in Leiden, the Netherlands July 1-4

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yaron Eshel, Director of Life Sciences for iCAN: Israel-Cannabis, a globally recognized Israeli company focused on the medical cannabis industry, will attend the International Cannabinoid Research Society conference, to be held in Leiden, the Netherlands July 1st – 4th 2018.  He will be available for one on one meetings.

With experience in development, compliance, and operations, Eshel has worked within Israeli start-ups as well as consulted for them.  He has navigated the US, European, Israeli, and Australian regulatory agencies including the registration of manufacturing facilities in the US, Central America, Israel, and Australia to GMP levels and has led clinical trials in the US, Europe and Israel and has worked with CROs all over the world.

The International Cannabinoid Research Society, ICRS, is a scientific association with more than 500 international members, all active researchers in the field of endogenous, plant derived and synthetic cannabinoids and related bioactive lipids.

About iCAN: Israel-Cannabis
iCAN is a globally recognized Israeli company focused on the medical cannabis industry. iCAN operates across all verticals including: consulting, business development, mentoring, investment strategy, network and media, compliance, and regulation, CRO, commercialization, formulation, and international distribution.  

For further information contact Laura Kam, laura@kamgs.com +972-54-806-8613.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yaron-eshel-life-science-director-for-ican-israel-cannabis-to-attend-international-cannabinoid-research-society-conference-in-leiden-the-netherlands-july-1-4-300675099.html

SOURCE iCAN: Israel-Cannabis

