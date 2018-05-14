Yellowfin ranked among the Top 5 analytics platforms across all 15 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, 2018

Yellowfin scores 7 "Excellent" to "Outstanding" reviews -- including two first place finishes -- in 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms.

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellowfin BI, creators of the BI and analytics platform that gets customers to the Why faster, has finished in first place in the all-important "Publish, Share, and Collaborate" category of the 2018 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms report.

Yellowfin also ranked first in the "Self-service Date Preparation" category and finished with a total of seven "Excellent" to "Outstanding" ratings in various categories. Yellowfin also finished first in User Adoption.

"Organizations are working hard to create data-driven cultures," said Glen Rabie, CEO of Yellowfin BI. "There's no better way to do that than to implement the best BI and analytics platform for collaboration and sharing, and Yellowfin is again the leader in this critical category. Given our impressive scores across all 15 critical capabilities, it's clear we've built an analytics platform for all enterprise use cases."

The seven categories that Yellowfin rated "Excellent" to "Outstanding" are:

Ease of Use, Visual Appeal, and Workflow

Administration, Security, and Architecture

Self-Contained ETL and Data Storage

Self-Service Data Preparation

Mobile Exploration and Authoring

Embed Analytic Content

Publish, Share, and Collaborate

"Whether our customers use Yellowfin to make better business decisions for their own organizations or embed Yellowfin analytics into the products they sell, we're focused on providing the best BI solution on the market," said Rabie. "We're committed to helping our customers get the best answers in the fastest time possible."

Download the report here: https://www.yellowfinbi.com/campaign/2018_gartner_critical_capabilities_yellowfin

Critical Capabilities for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platform, James Laurence Richardson, Joao Tapadinhas, Cindi Howson, Rita L. Sallam, Carlie J. Idoine, Alys Woodward, published 7 May 2018.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Yellowfin

Most BI companies can tell customers what happened. Yellowfin tells them why it happened. Yellowfin is a global Business Intelligence (BI) and analytics platform dedicated to solving real enterprise analytics challenges. Founded in 2003 in response to the complexity and costs associated with implementing and using traditional BI tools, Yellowfin is a highly intuitive, 100-percent Web-based reporting and analytics platform. Yellowfin has been included in five consecutive Gartner Magic Quadrants, the Forrester Wave, and consistently scored as a leader in key categories of the BI Survey from BARC. More than 25,000 organizations, and more than three million end-users across 75 different countries use Yellowfin every day to get to the why faster.

Contact

Laura Sutton

+44 (0) 1908 041 219

laura.sutton@yellowfin.bi

Yellowfin -- EMEA

Unit 10, Whittle Court Davy Avenue,

Knowhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8FT

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20180511/2130960-1LOGO

SOURCE Yellowfin