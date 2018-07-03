YouAppi Widens Global Footprint And Further Expands Asia Operations With New Office In Singapore

Company Growth Rate Expands Several Hundred Times Over Across APAC, including Japan, Indonesia and Korea, during 2017 and 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- YouAppi, a leading growth marketing platform for premium mobile brands, today announced the opening of new offices in Singapore, expanding the company's substantial footprint across APAC. In the last year, YouAppi has continued to build its reach throughout the region, supporting premium brands in China, Japan, Indonesia, Philippines, Korea, and now Singapore. YouAppi delivers successful campaigns for the top performing brands in Asia, including Indonesia's leading online marketplace and Unicorn startup Bukalapak; Cheetah Mobile, creator of some of the world's most popular apps; Chinese leading provider of Internet value added services Tencent, who recently surpassed Facebook as the world's fifth largest company; and Shopee, the number one online shopping destination across Southeast Asia.

"As the leading online marketplace in all of Indonesia, it was imperative we attract the right kind of users and help funnel those users through the buying process," said Niva Widya, senior digital marketing manager at Bukalapak. "YouAppi's insightful, data-driven approach has helped us achieve a very high percentage in purchase rate and a significant reduction in customer acquisition costs. What's more, their highly engaged, responsive team ensures we take advantage of every innovation to keep increasing those returns."

YouAppi's 360 Platform is designed to dramatically increase acquisition and retention of high-value customers for the world's hottest mobile brands. First of its kind, the YouAppi platform delivers unprecedented insight into the mobile user experience by leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to connect premium mobile brands to their target audiences.

"For mobile marketers, Asia is one of the most exciting places in the world," said Moshe Vaknin, YouAppi founder and CEO. "Consumers are not only tech savvy and avid mobile users, they also show a consistent appetite for new and exciting ways to connect with the brands they most love. What's more, marketers in the region are highly tuned into to what consumers want, ensuring user acquisition and retention efforts are never wasted."

Mobile advertising growth in Singapore currently exceeds global rates, with entertainment and media revenues expected to rise to $6.58 billion USD in 2020 (PwC). Online video is the hottest growth segment for mobile advertising across the country, which boasts the highest smartphone saturation in the world (Deloitte). A recent survey of mobile marketers around the world revealed video is on the rise globally, with 85 percent planning to increase their video investments in 2018. YouAppi's award-winning 360 Platform offers both brand and rewarded video options via its lightweight SDK.

YouAppi serves publishers and digital marketers across a variety of sectors throughout Singapore, including shopping, gaming, lifestyle, utilities, entertainment, travel and the growing on demand mobile economy.

"As the largest e-commerce platform across Southeast Asia, we needed a smarter approach to increasing user acquisition through better retention and engagement," said Horas Octavianus Sihotang, performance marketing manager at Shopee Indonesia. "YouAppi helped us to optimize our ad placement through its network using their proven, high performing display campaigns.

