ZEAL Network SE (-)

ZEAL Network SE: Annual General Meeting



01-Jun-2018 / 12:06 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



ZEAL Network SE Annual General Meeting ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED ZEAL Network SE shareholders today approved all resolutions put to the 2018 Annual General Meeting in London. Voting was by poll on each resolution and the results are set out below. POLL RESULTS - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 1 June 2018 NUMBER RESOLUTION NAME VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

TOTAL % of ISC VOTED VOTES

WITHHELD 01 Annual Report 2,040,301 99.88 2,436 0.12 2,042,737 24.36% 5,289 02 Remuneration Report 1,835,066 89.67 211,334 10.33 2,046,400 24.41% 2,017 03 Re-appoint Auditors 2,039,977 99.77 4,663 0.23 2,044,640 24.38% 3,777 04 Auditors Remuneration 2,039,674 99.77 4,683 0.23 2,044,357 24.38% 4,060 NOTES: A 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'for' and 'against' a resolution.

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann, CEFA

Investor Relations



ZEAL

5th Floor - One New Change

London EC4M 9AF



T +44 (0) 20 3739-7123

F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199



frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk Contact:Frank Hoffmann, CEFAInvestor RelationsZEAL5th Floor - One New ChangeLondon EC4M 9AFT +44 (0) 20 3739-7123F +44 (0) 20 3739-7199frank.hoffmann@zeal-network.co.uk