ZTE Launches the 2/3/4/5G Fully-Integrated Common Core Solution

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 27, 2018 /CNW/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for Mobile Internet, today launched the 2/3/4/5G fully-integrated Common Core solution at Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona.

Based on the 3GPP R15 service-based architecture (SBA), it integrates all kinds of accessing modes including fixed-mobile convergence (FMC) in the layer of network functions (NF) and network services (NS).

ZTE Common Core consists of network function services defined by 3GPP specifications and public network function services. All the services address the requests of being self-contained, reusable and self-managed. ZTE Common Core provides services through HTTP/2+JSON interface. Distributed media planes support flexible deployment and high-performance forwarding as well as interwork with the control plane through the standard CUPS (PFCP) interface protocol.

ZTE Common Core, based on the cloud native concept, uses open microservice components, a carrier-grade visual DevOps tool and lightweight container technology, to equip network slices and network functions with on-demand orchestration, rapid deployment, flexible elasticity and high reliability. On the basis of full virtualization, it achieves the decoupling of an underlying cloud platform and the decoupling of software and hardware, and it leverages software and hardware acceleration technologies to meet the high speed, low latency, high reliability and other requirements of 5G application scenarios.

In the Phase I and Phase II 5G Core tests of IMT-2020 (5G) technology research and development and the 5G tests with the world's leading multinational operators, ZTE's 5G core network passed all the comprehensive testing and validation with its service-based architecture, network slicing, 5G service process, edge computing and other key technologies and was highly recognized by the IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group.

Compared with providing 5G access by upgrading 4G EPC, the 2/3/4/5G fully-integrated Common Core solution adopts the 3GPP standard SBA to provide users with better end-to-end service experiences and to provide operators with finer QoS control, more flexible deployment and standardized service interfaces to boost service innovation quickly. In addition, the Common Core solution allows operators to avoid multiple upgrades of wireless and core networks, which will greatly reduce operators' TCO (total cost of ownership).

As the world's leading provider of integrated communications solutions, adhering to the strategy of "Leading 5G Innovations", ZTE is committed to providing quality services for customers worldwide. The introduction of the fully-integrated Common Core solution marks a solid step for ZTE towards the industrialization of the 5G core network, laying the foundation for the commercialization and evolution of the 5G core network.

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

Media Contacts:

Margaret Ma

ZTE Corporation

Tel: +86 755 26775189

Email: ma.gaili@zte.com.cn

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zte-launches-the-2345g-fully-integrated-common-core-solution-300605454.html

SOURCE ZTE Corporation