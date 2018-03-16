Zendesk, Inc. Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $500 million of 0.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2023

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) ("Zendesk”) today announced the pricing of
$500 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due
2023 (the "Notes”) in a private offering (the "Offering”) to qualified
institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the "Securities Act”). In addition, Zendesk has
granted the initial purchasers of the Notes a 13-day option to purchase
up to an additional $75 million aggregate principal amount of the Notes.
The sale of the notes to the initial purchasers is expected to settle on
March 20, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected
to result in approximately $486.3 million in net proceeds to Zendesk
after deducting the initial purchasers’ discount and estimated offering
expenses payable by Zendesk (assuming no exercise of the initial
purchasers’ option to purchase additional notes).
The Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Zendesk, and will
bear interest at a rate of 0.25% per year. Interest will be payable
semi-annually in arrears on March 15 and September 15 of each year,
beginning on September 15, 2018. The Notes will mature on March 15,
2023, unless earlier repurchased or converted. Zendesk may not redeem
the Notes prior to their maturity. Holders of the Notes will have the
right to require Zendesk to repurchase all or a portion of their Notes
upon the occurrence of a fundamental change (as defined in the indenture
governing the Notes) at a purchase price of 100% of their principal
amount plus any accrued and unpaid interest.
The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 15.8554 shares of Zendesk’s
common stock per $1,000 principal amount of Notes (equivalent to an
initial conversion price of approximately $63.07 per share, which
represents a conversion premium of approximately 32.5% to the last
reported sale price of Zendesk’s common stock on the New York Stock
Exchange on March 15, 2018). Prior to the close of business on the
business day immediately preceding December 15, 2022, the Notes will be
convertible at the option of the holders of the Notes only upon the
satisfaction of specified conditions and during certain periods.
Thereafter until the close of business on the second scheduled trading
day preceding the maturity date, the Notes will be convertible at the
option of the holders of Notes at any time regardless of these
conditions. Conversions of the Notes will be settled in cash, shares of
Zendesk’s common stock or a combination thereof, at Zendesk’s election.
In connection with the pricing of the Notes, Zendesk entered into capped
call transactions with one of the initial purchasers of the Offering and
other financial institutions (the "Option Counterparties”). The capped
call transactions are expected generally to reduce or offset the
potential dilution to the common stock upon any conversion of Notes with
such reduction and/or offset subject to a cap based on the cap price.
The cap price of the capped call transactions will initially be
approximately $95.20 per share, which represents a premium of
approximately 100% over the last reported sale price of Zendesk’s common
stock of $47.60 per share on March 15, 2018, and is subject to certain
adjustments under the terms of the capped call transactions. If the
initial purchasers of the Offering exercise their option to purchase
additional Notes, Zendesk expects to enter into additional capped call
transactions with the Option Counterparties.
Zendesk expects that, in connection with establishing their initial
hedges of the capped call transactions, the Option Counterparties or
their respective affiliates will enter into various derivative
transactions with respect to the common stock and/or purchase shares of
Zendesk’s common stock concurrently with or shortly after the pricing of
the Notes. This activity could increase (or reduce the size of any
decrease in) the market price of Zendesk’s common stock or the Notes at
that time. In addition, Zendesk expects that the Option Counterparties
or their respective affiliates may modify their hedge positions by
entering into or unwinding various derivatives with respect to the
common stock and/or by purchasing or selling shares of Zendesk’s common
stock or other securities of Zendesk in secondary market transactions
following the pricing of the Notes and prior to the maturity of the
Notes (and are likely to do so during any observation period related to
a conversion of the Notes). This activity could also cause or avoid an
increase or a decrease in the market price of the common stock or the
Notes, which could affect the ability of holders of Notes to convert the
Notes and, to the extent the activity occurs during any observation
period related to a conversion of the Notes, it could affect the number
of shares of common stock and value of the consideration that holders of
Notes will receive upon conversion of the Notes. The capped call
transactions have not been, and will not be, registered under the
Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the securities laws of any other
jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States without
registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.
Zendesk expects to use a portion of the net proceeds of the Offering to
pay the cost of the capped call transactions described above and the
remaining net proceeds from the Offering for working capital and other
general corporate purposes. While Zendesk may use a portion of the net
proceeds to acquire complementary businesses, products, services or
technologies, Zendesk has not entered into any agreements for any
specific acquisitions at this time.
The Notes were only offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant
to Rule 144A under the Securities Act. Neither the Notes nor the shares
of Zendesk’s common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the
Notes, if any, have been, or will be, registered under the Securities
Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and unless so
registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States except
pursuant to an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale
of, the Notes (or any shares of Zendesk’s common stock issuable upon
conversion of the Notes) in any state or jurisdiction in which the
offer, solicitation, or sale of the notes would be unlawful prior to the
registration or qualification thereof under the securities laws of any
such state or jurisdiction.
About Zendesk
Zendesk builds software for better customer relationships. It empowers
organizations to improve customer engagement and better understand their
customers. Based in San Francisco, Zendesk has operations in North
America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and South America.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among
other things, whether Zendesk will be able to consummate the Offering,
the satisfaction of customary closing conditions with respect to the
Offering, prevailing market conditions and the anticipated use of net
proceeds of the Offering. The words such as "may,” "should,” "will,”
"believe,” "expect,” "anticipate,” "target,” "project,” and similar
phrases that denote future expectation or intent are intended to
identify forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon
forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.
The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements
is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors
that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ
materially, including (i) changes as a result of market conditions or
for other reasons, and (ii) the impact of general economic, industry or
political conditions in the United States or internationally.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also
subject to additional risks, uncertainties, and factors, including those
more fully described in Zendesk’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017. Further information on potential risks
that could affect actual results will be included in the subsequent
periodic and current reports and other filings that Zendesk makes with
the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
Source: Zendesk, Inc.
