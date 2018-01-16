Zix to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Results on February 22

Zix
Corporation (Zix), (Nasdaq: ZIXI), a leader in email security,
will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the company’s
financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2017 on Thursday,
February 22, 2018, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Zix’s financial results will be
available on its investor relations Web site at http://investor.zixcorp.com
and announced in a press release after the close of NASDAQ market hours
on February 22, 2018.
All interested parties are invited to hear Dave
Wagner, Zix’s Chief Executive Officer, and Dave
Rockvam, Zix’s Chief Financial Officer, review the company’s
financial results, 2017 business highlights, priorities for 2018 and the
potential financial impact of the recently enacted U.S. tax reform
legislation.
This change in U.S. tax law (effective January 1, 2018) will impact
Zix’s fourth quarter 2017 financial results as a result of a required
re-measurement of our deferred tax asset to reflect the future effect of
the lower corporate income tax rate. Although the re-measurement is not
complete, Zix expects the reduction in the U.S. corporate income tax
rate from 35% to 21% to result in a one-time, non-cash charge to our
GAAP earnings to be between $13 million and $18 million. Over the long
term, however, Zix expects the impact to be generally favorable. More
information will be provided in the company’s February 22, 2018, press
release and annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31,
2017.
To access the conference call, please dial 1-855-853-6940 (U.S.
toll-free) or 1-720-634-2906 (international) at least 15 minutes before
the call. The access code is 7979588. Participants can access a live
webcast of the conference call on Zix’s investor
relations Web site. Please visit the Web site at least 15 minutes
early to register, download and install any necessary audio software.
An audio replay will be offered for seven days, by dialing
1-855-859-2056 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-404-537-3406 (international) and
entering the access code 7979588. An archive of the webcast will also be
available on the Zix investor relations Web site.
About Zix Corporation
Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the
nation’s most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and
government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions
for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat
protection, archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security.
Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its
customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is
publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For
more information, visit zixcorp.com.
Statements in this release that are not purely historical facts or that
necessarily depend upon future events, including statements about the
potential impact of changes in US tax law on our financial results, the
potential impact of the mandatory re-measurement of our deferred tax
assets that has not yet been completed, and our expected future income
tax rate, may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Readers
are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to
Zix on the date this release was issued. Zix undertakes no obligation to
publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could
cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or
results described in the forward-looking statements, including risks or
uncertainties related to market acceptance of new Zix solutions and how
privacy and data security laws may affect demand for Zix email data
protection solutions. Zix may not succeed in addressing these and other
risks. Further information regarding factors that could affect Zix
financial and other results can be found in the risk factors section of
Zix’s most recent filing on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange
Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180116005558/en/