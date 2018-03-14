ATX 3 426 -0,6%  Dow 24 758 -1,0%  Nasdaq 7 041 -0,1%  Euro 1,2367 -0,2% 
Ascena Retail Group Aktie [WKN DE: A1H5VP / ISIN: US04351G1013]

14.03.2018 21:19:00

ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference

ascena retail group, inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) will be presenting at Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference at The InterContinental New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 9:05 am ET.

About ascena retail group, inc.

ascena retail group, inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) is a leading national specialty retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey), Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus Fashion segment (Lane Bryant and Catherines), and for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice). ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites and approximately 4,700 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit: ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, maurices.com, dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, and shopjustice.com.

06.03.18 Ascena Retail Group Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.
05.12.17 Ascena Retail Group Neutral B. Riley FBR, Inc.
06.10.17 Ascena Retail Group Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets
18.05.17 Ascena Retail Group Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group
19.01.17 Ascena Retail Group Sector Perform RBC Capital Markets

Wall Street beendet Handelstag im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte schwächer aus dem Handel gegangen.

