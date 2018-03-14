ascena retail group, inc. Announces Participation in Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer Conference

ascena retail group, inc. (NASDAQ: ASNA) will be presenting at
Telsey Advisory Group’s 10th Annual Spring Consumer
Conference at The InterContinental New York Times Square Hotel in New
York, NY on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 9:05 am ET.
About ascena retail group, inc.
ascena retail group, inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) is a leading national specialty
retailer offering apparel, shoes, and accessories for women under the Premium
Fashion segment (Ann Taylor, LOFT, and Lou & Grey),
Value Fashion segment (maurices and dressbarn), Plus
Fashion segment (Lane Bryant and Catherines), and
for tween girls under the Kids Fashion segment (Justice).
ascena retail group, inc. operates ecommerce websites and approximately
4,700 stores throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.
For more information about ascena retail group, inc. visit:
ascenaretail.com, AnnTaylor.com, LOFT.com, louandgrey.com, maurices.com,
dressbarn.com, lanebryant.com, Catherines.com, and shopjustice.com.
