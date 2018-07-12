breathe with b Finds Success Crowdfunding

CHICAGO, July 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, breathe with b announced the success of their Indiegogo campaign and the availability of its revolutionary flagship product, b — a pocket-sized personal trainer for your lungs and mind. With more than 150 backers, the campaign surpassed its $20,000 goal and will now enter Indiegogo's InDemand phase, a program that allows successful campaigns to continue accepting orders.

The first of its kind, b is a sleek, interactive device that uses subtle device cues to guide in mindful breathing exercises done directly on the device. b also pairs with an iPhone application to track breathing data from each session.

The concept for the health and wellness device came when Eric Chesbrough, Founder and CEO of breathe with b, was writing software and stuck on a bug. Chesbrough says he was at his desk when he mindlessly picked up a pen, took off the cap, and started breathing in and out of it. While continuing to code and breathe out of the cap, he eventually solved the problem and felt exceptionally focused and relaxed. "Only later did I realize the pen cap was forcing me to do deep, diaphragmatic breathing, which has incredible mental and physical health benefits," says Chesbrough.

Chesbrough continued to work with the pen cap nearby and also incorporated it into his meditation practice. After weeks of doing this, he realized that breathing with the pen cap throughout the day offered real value. With an inventive background, Chesbrough says he knew the pen cap could be developed into a breathing device that would be beneficial to anyone who used it.

After a year of designing and developing the device, Chesbrough and his team launched the product on Indiegogo to see if consumers were interested. With over 150 backers and $20,000+ raised, it's clear breathe with b is ready for mainstream awareness.

b is available on Indiegogo in multiple colors (Black or Silver) and various packs. The device can be purchased in quantities of 1, 2, 4, 10, or 25.

b Features:

- Syncs with iPhone App

- Bluetooth Low Energy

- Analog Pressure Sensors

- Interactive Lights and Pulse

- Subtle Device Sounds

- Micro USB Charging

breathe with b is available to Preorder now via Indiegogo InDemand.

