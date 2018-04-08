Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
08.04.2018 21:19:00

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of April 8, 2018

LOS ANGELES, April 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of April 8, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Warner Bros.' 'Ready Player One' closes in on the $400 million mark globally as Paramount's over-performing horror entry 'A Quiet Place' makes a huge impression taking in $71 million at the global box office while enjoying a much better-than-expected $50 million North American debut."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 8, are below.

1. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $106.8M
2. Quiet Place, A - Paramount Pictures - $71.0M
3. Blockers - Universal - $24.6M
4. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $20.2M
5. Pacific Rim Uprising - Multiple - $17.3M
6. Black Panther - Disney - $12.9M
7. Hindi Medium - China Film Co. - $11.7M
8. I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $8.5M
9. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $8.3M
10. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $8.1M
11. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $6.9M
12. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $6.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, April 8, are below.

1. Quiet Place, A - Paramount - $50.0M
2. Ready Player One - Warner Bros. - $25.1M
3. Blockers - Universal - $21.4M
4. Black Panther - Disney - $8.4M
5. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $8.4M
6. Tyler Perry's Acrimony - Lionsgate - $8.1M
7. Chappaquiddick - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $6.2M
8. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $5.6M
9. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $4.9M
10. Isle Of Dogs - Fox Searchlight - $4.6M
11. Miracle Season, The - MIRR/LD - $4.1M
12. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $3.1M

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-april-8-2018-300626064.html

SOURCE comScore

