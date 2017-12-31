comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 31, 2017

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 31, 2017, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leads the global box office for the third straight week taking in $120.4 million in 55 territories including North America where it added another $52.4 million. The North American cume now stands at $517.1 million making it the #1 release of 2017. The worldwide cume is now a massive $1.040 billion. Sony's 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' tops the weekend in 50 international territories with a weekend cume of $67 million from a total 80 territories. The International cume now stands at $153 million and the global cume is $323 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 31, are below.

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $120.4M

2. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $117.6M

3. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $43.8M

4. Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) - Multiple - $41.2M

5. Goldbuster (Yao Ling Ling) - Multiple - $38.4M

6. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $34.8M

7. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $30.9M

8. Youth - Multiple - $28.2M

9. Coco - Disney - $28.0M

10. Hanson And The Beast - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.5M

11. Namiya - Multiple - $21.4M

12. Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds - Lotte Entertainment - $20.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 31, are below.

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $52.4M

2. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $50.6M

3. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $17.8M

4. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $15.3M

5. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $11.7M

6. Coco - Disney - $6.6M

7. All The Money In The World - Sony - $5.5M

8. Darkest Hour - Focus Features - $5.3M

9. Downsizing - Paramount - $4.6M

10. Father Figures - Warner Bros. - $3.7M

11. Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $3.5M

12. Wonder - Lionsgate - $3.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr.* Domestic Star Wars: The Last Jedi 120,446,000 68,000,000 52,446,000 1,040,444,228 523,300,000 517,144,228 DIS 55 DIS Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 117,570,000 67,000,000 50,570,000 322,825,967 153,000,000 169,825,967 SNY 81 SNY Greatest Showman, The 43,770,000 28,500,000 15,270,000 83,985,986 35,200,000 48,785,986 FOX 59 FOX Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) 41,230,000 41,120,000 110,000 43,315,000 43,205,000 110,000 MUL 4 CHALION Goldbuster (Yao Ling Ling) 38,400,000 38,400,000 - 38,500,000 38,500,000 - MUL 4 - Ferdinand 34,750,000 23,100,000 11,650,000 125,710,105 71,900,000 53,810,105 FOX 65 FOX Pitch Perfect 3 30,880,000 13,100,000 17,780,000 92,870,470 28,600,000 64,270,470 UNI 35 UNI Youth 28,160,000 27,975,000 185,000 183,815,384 182,250,000 1,565,384 MUL 5 CHALION Coco 27,972,000 21,400,000 6,572,000 537,944,459 359,000,000 178,944,459 DIS 35 DIS Hanson And The Beast 25,465,000 25,465,000 - 25,630,000 25,630,000 - MULTICN 1 - Namiya 21,420,000 21,420,000 - 22,820,000 22,820,000 - MUL 2 - Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds 20,060,000 20,060,000 - 47,268,579 46,820,000 448,579 LOTTE 1 WGUI Legend Of The Demon Cat 15,195,000 15,195,000 - 71,580,000 71,580,000 - MUL 3 - Wonder 12,850,000 9,600,000 3,250,000 197,458,865 75,900,000 121,558,865 LGF 72 LGF 1987: When the Day Comes 11,300,000 11,300,000 - 11,525,000 11,525,000 - CJE 1 - Paddington 2 8,685,000 8,685,000 - 118,780,000 118,780,000 - MUL 17 WB Murder On The Orient Express 7,325,000 6,700,000 625,000 326,028,049 225,400,000 100,628,049 FOX 37 FOX All The Money In The World 6,850,000 1,400,000 5,450,000 14,310,000 1,700,000 12,610,000 STX 7 SNY Downsizing 6,000,000 1,400,000 4,600,000 19,058,365 2,000,000 17,058,365 PAR 3 PAR Darkest Hour 5,280,000 - 5,280,000 23,227,287 5,300,000 17,927,287 UNI 1 FOC Papita 2nd Base 4,730,000 4,730,000 - 27,545,000 27,545,000 - CNUN 1 - Dieses bescheuerte Herz 3,885,000 3,885,000 - 8,350,000 8,350,000 - Constantin 2 - Father Figures 3,705,000 - 3,705,000 12,740,000 - 12,740,000 - 1 WB Shape Of Water, The 3,490,000 - 3,490,000 15,630,155 - 15,630,155 - 1 FSL

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

