ATX 3 420 -0,4%  Dow 24 719 -0,5%  Nasdaq 6 396 -0,7%  Euro 1,2005 0,6% 
ATX P 1 725 -0,4%  EStoxx50 3 504 -0,6%  Nikkei 22 765 -0,1%  CHF 1,1698 0,1% 
DAX 12 918 -0,5%  FTSE100 7 688 0,9%  Öl 66,6 0,1%  Gold 1 303 0,8% 

ComScore Aktie [WKN DE: A0MSHZ / ISIN: US20564W1053]

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (groß) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Zertifikate Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Optionsscheine Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV Knock-Outs
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick

31.12.2017 22:44:00

A
A
share#fb
print

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 31, 2017

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 31, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of December 31, 2017, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Disney's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' leads the global box office for the third straight week taking in $120.4 million in 55 territories including North America where it added another $52.4 million.  The North American cume now stands at $517.1 million making it the #1 release of 2017.  The worldwide cume is now a massive $1.040 billion.  Sony's 'Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle' tops the weekend in 50 international territories with a weekend cume of $67 million from a total 80 territories.  The International cume now stands at $153 million and the global cume is $323 million."    

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 31, are below.

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $120.4M
2. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $117.6M
3. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $43.8M
4. Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) - Multiple - $41.2M
5. Goldbuster (Yao Ling Ling) - Multiple - $38.4M
6. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $34.8M
7. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $30.9M
8. Youth - Multiple - $28.2M
9. Coco - Disney - $28.0M
10. Hanson And The Beast - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $25.5M
11. Namiya - Multiple - $21.4M
12. Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds - Lotte Entertainment - $20.1M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, December 31, are below.

1. Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $52.4M
2. Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $50.6M
3. Pitch Perfect 3 - Universal - $17.8M
4. Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $15.3M
5. Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $11.7M
6. Coco - Disney - $6.6M
7. All The Money In The World - Sony - $5.5M
8. Darkest Hour - Focus Features - $5.3M
9. Downsizing - Paramount - $4.6M
10. Father Figures - Warner Bros. - $3.7M
11. Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $3.5M
12. Wonder - Lionsgate - $3.2M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.*

Domestic

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

120,446,000

68,000,000

52,446,000

1,040,444,228

523,300,000

517,144,228

DIS

55

DIS

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

117,570,000

67,000,000

50,570,000

322,825,967

153,000,000

169,825,967

SNY

81

SNY

Greatest Showman, The

43,770,000

28,500,000

15,270,000

83,985,986

35,200,000

48,785,986

FOX

59

FOX

Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3)

41,230,000

41,120,000

110,000

43,315,000

43,205,000

110,000

MUL

4

CHALION

Goldbuster (Yao Ling Ling)

38,400,000

38,400,000

-

38,500,000

38,500,000

-

MUL

4

-

Ferdinand

34,750,000

23,100,000

11,650,000

125,710,105

71,900,000

53,810,105

FOX

65

FOX

Pitch Perfect 3

30,880,000

13,100,000

17,780,000

92,870,470

28,600,000

64,270,470

UNI

35

UNI

Youth

28,160,000

27,975,000

185,000

183,815,384

182,250,000

1,565,384

MUL

5

CHALION

Coco

27,972,000

21,400,000

6,572,000

537,944,459

359,000,000

178,944,459

DIS

35

DIS

Hanson And The Beast

25,465,000

25,465,000

-

25,630,000

25,630,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Namiya

21,420,000

21,420,000

-

22,820,000

22,820,000

-

MUL

2

-

Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds

20,060,000

20,060,000

-

47,268,579

46,820,000

448,579

LOTTE

1

WGUI

Legend Of The Demon Cat

15,195,000

15,195,000

-

71,580,000

71,580,000

-

MUL

3

-

Wonder

12,850,000

9,600,000

3,250,000

197,458,865

75,900,000

121,558,865

LGF

72

LGF

1987: When the Day Comes

11,300,000

11,300,000

-

11,525,000

11,525,000

-

CJE

1

-

Paddington 2

8,685,000

8,685,000

-

118,780,000

118,780,000

-

MUL

17

WB

Murder On The Orient Express

7,325,000

6,700,000

625,000

326,028,049

225,400,000

100,628,049

FOX

37

FOX

All The Money In The World

6,850,000

1,400,000

5,450,000

14,310,000

1,700,000

12,610,000

STX

7

SNY

Downsizing

6,000,000

1,400,000

4,600,000

19,058,365

2,000,000

17,058,365

PAR

3

PAR

Darkest Hour

5,280,000

-

5,280,000

23,227,287

5,300,000

17,927,287

UNI

1

FOC

Papita 2nd Base

4,730,000

4,730,000

-

27,545,000

27,545,000

-

CNUN

1

-

Dieses bescheuerte Herz

3,885,000

3,885,000

-

8,350,000

8,350,000

-

Constantin

2

-

Father Figures

3,705,000

-

3,705,000

12,740,000

-

12,740,000

-

1

WB

Shape Of Water, The

3,490,000

-

3,490,000

15,630,155

-

15,630,155

-

1

FSL

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.


© 2017 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 75 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-december-31-2017-300576238.html

SOURCE comScore

Nachrichten zu ComScore IncShs

mehr Nachrichten
  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen

Analysen zu ComScore IncShs

mehr Analysen
  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
28.06.16 ComScore Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group

portfolio#add_instrument#headline

news search

 
news#newssearch#gobutton
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ComScore IncShs 20,80 0,00% ComScore IncShs

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Dow Jones beendet 2017 im Minus - Auf Jahressicht kräftige Gewinne
Der Dow Jones hat das von der Amtsübernahme durch Donald Trump geprägte Jahr 2017 dennoch mit einem kräftigen Anstieg von mehr als 25 Prozent beendet.

news

  • news#for ressort#1
  • all#news
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2017 finanzen.net GmbH