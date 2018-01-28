comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 28, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' takes over the top spot on the global chart this weekend with an $86.1 million worldwide debut. The film is followed in the second spot by 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' which has now become Sony's fifth highest grossing film of all-time with an incredible $822 million worldwide total to date."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 28, are below. Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $86.1MJumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $34.1MGreatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $19.6MSecret Superstar - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $19.0MPost, The - Multiple - $18.2MCoco - Disney - $15.1MCommuter, The - Multiple - $14.5MDarkest Hour - Universal - $12.5MThree Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - 20th Century Fox - $12.2MFerdinand - 20th Century Fox - $12.2MForever Young - China Film Group Corporation - $11.8MInsidious: The Last Key - Sony - $10.7M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 28, are below. Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $23.5MJumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $16.4MHostiles - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $10.2MGreatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $9.5MPost, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.8M12 Strong - Warner Bros. - $8.6MDen Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $8.4MShape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $5.7MPaddington 2 - Warner Bros. - $5.6MStar Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $4.2MPadmaavat - Viva Entertainment - $4.1MForever My Girl - Roadside Attractions - $3.7M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of Terr.*
Domestic
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
86,100,000
62,600,000
23,500,000
105,500,000
82,000,000
23,500,000
FOX
71
FOX
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
34,100,000
17,700,000
16,400,000
822,057,203
484,000,000
338,057,203
SNY
93
SNY
Greatest Showman, The
19,600,000
10,100,000
9,500,000
259,475,232
133,000,000
126,475,232
FOX
46
FOX
Secret Superstar
19,000,000
19,000,000
-
68,465,526
67,475,000
990,526
HUAX
1
ZEE
Post, The
18,250,000
9,400,000
8,850,000
80,610,923
22,075,000
58,535,923
MUL
20
FOX
Coco
15,086,000
13,600,000
1,486,000
680,553,237
477,800,000
202,753,237
DIS
35
DIS
Commuter, The
14,525,000
11,075,000
3,450,000
66,087,189
34,660,000
31,427,189
MUL
37
LGF
Darkest Hour
12,485,000
9,600,000
2,885,000
98,297,407
53,100,000
45,197,407
UNI
51
FOC
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri
12,200,000
8,600,000
3,600,000
71,310,951
34,300,000
37,010,951
FOX
30
FSL
Ferdinand
12,150,000
11,200,000
950,000
255,480,854
175,000,000
80,480,854
FOX
46
FOX
Forever Young
11,815,000
11,815,000
-
95,820,000
95,820,000
-
CHINA
1
-
Insidious: The Last Key
10,715,000
7,500,000
3,215,000
144,575,300
81,100,000
63,475,300
SNY
54
UNI
12 Strong
10,535,000
1,900,000
8,635,000
35,159,610
5,400,000
29,759,610
LGF
29
WB
Wonder
10,330,000
9,900,000
430,000
265,762,440
135,200,000
130,562,440
LGF
62
LGF
Hostiles
10,205,000
-
10,205,000
12,052,795
-
12,052,795
-
1
ESMP
Padmaavat
9,211,000
5,140,000
4,071,000
9,718,000
5,140,000
4,578,000
MUL
13
VIVE
Den Of Thieves
9,206,000
846,000
8,360,000
31,302,445
2,800,000
28,502,445
STX
17
STX
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
8,984,000
4,800,000
4,184,000
1,311,425,821
700,700,000
610,725,821
DIS
38
DIS
Shape Of Water, The
8,900,000
3,200,000
5,700,000
51,578,745
13,900,000
37,678,745
FOX
11
FSL
Paddington 2
7,885,000
2,315,000
5,570,000
181,410,416
149,390,000
32,020,416
MUL
19
WB
That's Only My World
5,975,000
5,975,000
-
13,020,000
13,020,000
-
CJE
1
-
I, Tonya
4,969,280
2,000,000
2,969,280
20,924,025
2,080,000
18,844,025
-
6
NEONR
MET Opera: Tosca (2018)
4,275,000
2,275,000
2,000,000
4,275,000
2,275,000
2,000,000
MUL
6
FTHM
Forever My Girl
3,706,991
-
3,706,991
9,266,150
-
9,266,150
-
1
RdAtt
Going Vertical
3,265,000
3,265,000
-
45,100,000
45,100,000
-
MUL
2
-
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-january-28-2018-300589279.html
SOURCE comScore