comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 28, 2018

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' takes over the top spot on the global chart this weekend with an $86.1 million worldwide debut. The film is followed in the second spot by 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' which has now become Sony's fifth highest grossing film of all-time with an incredible $822 million worldwide total to date."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 28, are below.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $86.1M

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $34.1M

Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $19.6M

Secret Superstar - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $19.0M

Post, The - Multiple - $18.2M

Coco - Disney - $15.1M

Commuter, The - Multiple - $14.5M

Darkest Hour - Universal - $12.5M

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - 20th Century Fox - $12.2M

Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $12.2M

Forever Young - China Film Group Corporation - $11.8M

Insidious: The Last Key - Sony - $10.7M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 28, are below.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $23.5M

Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $16.4M

Hostiles - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $10.2M

Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $9.5M

Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.8M

12 Strong - Warner Bros. - $8.6M

Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $8.4M

Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $5.7M

Paddington 2 - Warner Bros. - $5.6M

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $4.2M

Padmaavat - Viva Entertainment - $4.1M

Forever My Girl - Roadside Attractions - $3.7M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of Terr.* Domestic Maze Runner: The Death Cure 86,100,000 62,600,000 23,500,000 105,500,000 82,000,000 23,500,000 FOX 71 FOX Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle 34,100,000 17,700,000 16,400,000 822,057,203 484,000,000 338,057,203 SNY 93 SNY Greatest Showman, The 19,600,000 10,100,000 9,500,000 259,475,232 133,000,000 126,475,232 FOX 46 FOX Secret Superstar 19,000,000 19,000,000 - 68,465,526 67,475,000 990,526 HUAX 1 ZEE Post, The 18,250,000 9,400,000 8,850,000 80,610,923 22,075,000 58,535,923 MUL 20 FOX Coco 15,086,000 13,600,000 1,486,000 680,553,237 477,800,000 202,753,237 DIS 35 DIS Commuter, The 14,525,000 11,075,000 3,450,000 66,087,189 34,660,000 31,427,189 MUL 37 LGF Darkest Hour 12,485,000 9,600,000 2,885,000 98,297,407 53,100,000 45,197,407 UNI 51 FOC Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri 12,200,000 8,600,000 3,600,000 71,310,951 34,300,000 37,010,951 FOX 30 FSL Ferdinand 12,150,000 11,200,000 950,000 255,480,854 175,000,000 80,480,854 FOX 46 FOX Forever Young 11,815,000 11,815,000 - 95,820,000 95,820,000 - CHINA 1 - Insidious: The Last Key 10,715,000 7,500,000 3,215,000 144,575,300 81,100,000 63,475,300 SNY 54 UNI 12 Strong 10,535,000 1,900,000 8,635,000 35,159,610 5,400,000 29,759,610 LGF 29 WB Wonder 10,330,000 9,900,000 430,000 265,762,440 135,200,000 130,562,440 LGF 62 LGF Hostiles 10,205,000 - 10,205,000 12,052,795 - 12,052,795 - 1 ESMP Padmaavat 9,211,000 5,140,000 4,071,000 9,718,000 5,140,000 4,578,000 MUL 13 VIVE Den Of Thieves 9,206,000 846,000 8,360,000 31,302,445 2,800,000 28,502,445 STX 17 STX Star Wars: The Last Jedi 8,984,000 4,800,000 4,184,000 1,311,425,821 700,700,000 610,725,821 DIS 38 DIS Shape Of Water, The 8,900,000 3,200,000 5,700,000 51,578,745 13,900,000 37,678,745 FOX 11 FSL Paddington 2 7,885,000 2,315,000 5,570,000 181,410,416 149,390,000 32,020,416 MUL 19 WB That's Only My World 5,975,000 5,975,000 - 13,020,000 13,020,000 - CJE 1 - I, Tonya 4,969,280 2,000,000 2,969,280 20,924,025 2,080,000 18,844,025 - 6 NEONR MET Opera: Tosca (2018) 4,275,000 2,275,000 2,000,000 4,275,000 2,275,000 2,000,000 MUL 6 FTHM Forever My Girl 3,706,991 - 3,706,991 9,266,150 - 9,266,150 - 1 RdAtt Going Vertical 3,265,000 3,265,000 - 45,100,000 45,100,000 - MUL 2 -

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

