ComScore Aktie [WKN DE: A0MSHZ / ISIN: US20564W1053]

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of January 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of January 28, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Fox's 'Maze Runner: The Death Cure' takes over the top spot on the global chart this weekend with an $86.1 million worldwide debut.  The film is followed in the second spot by 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' which has now become Sony's fifth highest grossing film of all-time with an incredible $822 million worldwide total to date." 

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 28, are below.

  • Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $86.1M
  • Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $34.1M
  • Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $19.6M
  • Secret Superstar - Huaxia Film Distribution Co.,Ltd - $19.0M
  • Post, The - Multiple - $18.2M
  • Coco - Disney - $15.1M
  • Commuter, The - Multiple - $14.5M
  • Darkest Hour - Universal - $12.5M
  • Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri - 20th Century Fox - $12.2M
  • Ferdinand - 20th Century Fox - $12.2M
  • Forever Young - China Film Group Corporation - $11.8M
  • Insidious: The Last Key - Sony - $10.7M

    • The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, January 28, are below.

  • Maze Runner: The Death Cure - 20th Century Fox - $23.5M
  • Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle - Sony - $16.4M
  • Hostiles - Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures - $10.2M
  • Greatest Showman, The - 20th Century Fox - $9.5M
  • Post, The - 20th Century Fox - $8.8M
  • 12 Strong - Warner Bros. - $8.6M
  • Den Of Thieves - STX Entertainment - $8.4M
  • Shape Of Water, The - Fox Searchlight - $5.7M
  • Paddington 2 - Warner Bros. - $5.6M
  • Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Disney - $4.2M
  • Padmaavat - Viva Entertainment - $4.1M
  • Forever My Girl - Roadside Attractions - $3.7M

    • Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


    Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

    Weekend Release Cume (USD)

    Distributor

    Title

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Int'l

    No. of Terr.*

    Domestic

    Maze Runner: The Death Cure

    86,100,000

    62,600,000

    23,500,000

    105,500,000

    82,000,000

    23,500,000

    FOX

    71

    FOX

    Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle

    34,100,000

    17,700,000

    16,400,000

    822,057,203

    484,000,000

    338,057,203

    SNY

    93

    SNY

    Greatest Showman, The

    19,600,000

    10,100,000

    9,500,000

    259,475,232

    133,000,000

    126,475,232

    FOX

    46

    FOX

    Secret Superstar

    19,000,000

    19,000,000

    -

    68,465,526

    67,475,000

    990,526

    HUAX

    1

    ZEE

    Post, The

    18,250,000

    9,400,000

    8,850,000

    80,610,923

    22,075,000

    58,535,923

    MUL

    20

    FOX

    Coco

    15,086,000

    13,600,000

    1,486,000

    680,553,237

    477,800,000

    202,753,237

    DIS

    35

    DIS

    Commuter, The

    14,525,000

    11,075,000

    3,450,000

    66,087,189

    34,660,000

    31,427,189

    MUL

    37

    LGF

    Darkest Hour

    12,485,000

    9,600,000

    2,885,000

    98,297,407

    53,100,000

    45,197,407

    UNI

    51

    FOC

    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri

    12,200,000

    8,600,000

    3,600,000

    71,310,951

    34,300,000

    37,010,951

    FOX

    30

    FSL

    Ferdinand

    12,150,000

    11,200,000

    950,000

    255,480,854

    175,000,000

    80,480,854

    FOX

    46

    FOX

    Forever Young

    11,815,000

    11,815,000

    -

    95,820,000

    95,820,000

    -

    CHINA

    1

    -

    Insidious: The Last Key

    10,715,000

    7,500,000

    3,215,000

    144,575,300

    81,100,000

    63,475,300

    SNY

    54

    UNI

    12 Strong

    10,535,000

    1,900,000

    8,635,000

    35,159,610

    5,400,000

    29,759,610

    LGF

    29

    WB

    Wonder

    10,330,000

    9,900,000

    430,000

    265,762,440

    135,200,000

    130,562,440

    LGF

    62

    LGF

    Hostiles

    10,205,000

    -

    10,205,000

    12,052,795

    -

    12,052,795

    -

    1

    ESMP

    Padmaavat

    9,211,000

    5,140,000

    4,071,000

    9,718,000

    5,140,000

    4,578,000

    MUL

    13

    VIVE

    Den Of Thieves

    9,206,000

    846,000

    8,360,000

    31,302,445

    2,800,000

    28,502,445

    STX

    17

    STX

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi

    8,984,000

    4,800,000

    4,184,000

    1,311,425,821

    700,700,000

    610,725,821

    DIS

    38

    DIS

    Shape Of Water, The

    8,900,000

    3,200,000

    5,700,000

    51,578,745

    13,900,000

    37,678,745

    FOX

    11

    FSL

    Paddington 2

    7,885,000

    2,315,000

    5,570,000

    181,410,416

    149,390,000

    32,020,416

    MUL

    19

    WB

    That's Only My World

    5,975,000

    5,975,000

    -

    13,020,000

    13,020,000

    -

    CJE

    1

    -

    I, Tonya

    4,969,280

    2,000,000

    2,969,280

    20,924,025

    2,080,000

    18,844,025

    -

    6

    NEONR

    MET Opera: Tosca (2018)

    4,275,000

    2,275,000

    2,000,000

    4,275,000

    2,275,000

    2,000,000

    MUL

    6

    FTHM

    Forever My Girl

    3,706,991

    -

    3,706,991

    9,266,150

    -

    9,266,150

    -

    1

    RdAtt

    Going Vertical

    3,265,000

    3,265,000

    -

    45,100,000

    45,100,000

    -

    MUL

    2

    -

    *Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

    © 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

    About comScore
    comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, our data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and global footprint in more than 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC:SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

     

    Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-january-28-2018-300589279.html

    SOURCE comScore

    28.06.16 ComScore Market Perform Telsey Advisory Group

