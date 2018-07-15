15.07.2018 23:12:00

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of July 15, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's family-friendly animated hit film 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' had fans showing up in big numbers earning a solid $46.4 million from 48% of international markets pushing the film to a $100.2 million global cume, including $54.8 million from overseas in total since its pre-North American debut.  The third installment of the franchise took the top spot in North America with a better-than-expected $44.1 million as the 'Hotel Transylvania' movie brand collectively sets its sights on the $1 billion mark worldwide.  Notably, Dwayne Johnson in Universal's 'Skyscraper' took in $65.9 million globally in its opening weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 15, are below.

1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $90.5M
2. Dying To Survive  - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $66.6M
3. Skyscraper - Universal - $65.9M
4. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $64.1M
5. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $49.5M
6. Hidden Man - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $44.8M
7. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $42.2M
8. First Purge, The - Universal - $15.3M
9. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $7.2M
10. Asura - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $6.5M
11. Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Multiple - $5.5M
12. Sanju - 20th Century Fox - $4.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 15, are below.

1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $44.1M
2. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $28.8M
3. Skyscraper - Universal - $25.5M
4. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $16.2M
5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $15.5M
6. First Purge, The - Universal - $9.1M
7. Sorry To Bother You - Annapurna Pictures  - $4.3M
8. Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Sony - $3.9M
9. Uncle Drew - Lionsgate - $3.2M
10. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $2.9M
11. Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Focus Features - $1.9M
12. Tag - Warner Bros. - $1.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.

Domestic

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

90,500,000

46,400,000

44,100,000

100,176,000

54,800,000

45,376,000

 SNY

43

SNY

Dying To Survive

66,590,000

66,590,000

-

354,000,000

354,000,000

-

 MULTICN

1

-

Skyscraper

65,885,000

40,400,000

25,485,000

65,885,000

40,400,000

25,485,000

 UNI

58

UNI

Ant-Man And The Wasp

64,140,000

35,300,000

28,840,000

283,725,225

150,900,000

132,825,225

 DIS

45

DIS

Incredibles 2

49,520,000

33,300,000

16,220,000

856,918,492

321,100,000

535,818,492

 DIS

44

DIS

Hidden Man

44,750,000

44,750,000

-

44,750,000

44,750,000

-

 MULTICN

1

-

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

42,215,000

26,700,000

15,515,000

1,134,697,215

771,400,000

363,297,215

 UNI

69

UNI

First Purge, The

15,330,000

6,200,000

9,130,000

72,607,970

23,100,000

49,507,970

 UNI

28

UNI

Ocean's 8

7,210,000

4,300,000

2,910,000

251,455,936

119,200,000

132,255,936

 WB

61

WB

Asura

6,550,000

6,550,000

-

6,750,000

6,750,000

-

 MULTICN

1

-

Sicario: Day Of The Soldado

5,550,000

1,700,000

3,850,000

62,000,345

18,800,000

43,200,345

 MUL

62

SNY

Sanju

4,509,832

4,009,832

500,000

67,400,721

60,279,516

7,121,205

 FOX

3

FXIP

Sorry To Bother You

4,258,000

-

4,258,000

5,322,952

-

5,322,952

-

1

APR

New Happy Dad and Son 3: Adventure in Russia

3,400,000

3,400,000

-

17,000,000

17,000,000

-

 WUZH

1

-

Uncle Drew

3,295,000

70,000

3,225,000

38,207,040

1,515,000

36,692,040

 MUL

4

LGF

Soorma

3,167,000

3,000,000

167,000

3,167,000

3,000,000

167,000

 SNY

6

SPRI

Tag

2,505,000

1,200,000

1,305,000

66,446,957

15,100,000

51,346,957

 WB

43

WB

Adrift

2,170,000

2,000,000

170,000

43,263,939

12,100,000

31,163,939

 STX

47

STX

Solo: A Star Wars Story

1,990,000

1,600,000

390,000

384,602,976

172,700,000

211,902,976

 DIS

15

DIS

Won't You Be My Neighbor?

1,885,000

-

1,885,000

15,823,287

-

15,823,287

-

1

FOC

Deadpool 2

1,600,389

800,389

800,000

730,840,378

414,584,758

316,255,620

 FOX

33

FOX

Whispering, The

1,350,000

1,350,000

-

1,350,000

1,350,000

-

 KTHI

1

-

Three Identical Strangers

1,181,080

-

1,181,080

2,517,854

-

2,517,854

-

1

NEONR

Leave No Trace

1,158,879

-

1,158,879

2,365,358

244,188

2,121,170

-

1

BST

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

