15.07.2018 23:12:00
comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 15, 2018
LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of July 15, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's family-friendly animated hit film 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' had fans showing up in big numbers earning a solid $46.4 million from 48% of international markets pushing the film to a $100.2 million global cume, including $54.8 million from overseas in total since its pre-North American debut. The third installment of the franchise took the top spot in North America with a better-than-expected $44.1 million as the 'Hotel Transylvania' movie brand collectively sets its sights on the $1 billion mark worldwide. Notably, Dwayne Johnson in Universal's 'Skyscraper' took in $65.9 million globally in its opening weekend."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 15, are below.
1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $90.5M
2. Dying To Survive - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $66.6M
3. Skyscraper - Universal - $65.9M
4. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $64.1M
5. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $49.5M
6. Hidden Man - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $44.8M
7. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $42.2M
8. First Purge, The - Universal - $15.3M
9. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $7.2M
10. Asura - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $6.5M
11. Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Multiple - $5.5M
12. Sanju - 20th Century Fox - $4.5M
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 15, are below.
1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $44.1M
2. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $28.8M
3. Skyscraper - Universal - $25.5M
4. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $16.2M
5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $15.5M
6. First Purge, The - Universal - $9.1M
7. Sorry To Bother You - Annapurna Pictures - $4.3M
8. Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Sony - $3.9M
9. Uncle Drew - Lionsgate - $3.2M
10. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $2.9M
11. Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Focus Features - $1.9M
12. Tag - Warner Bros. - $1.3M
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Domestic
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
90,500,000
46,400,000
44,100,000
100,176,000
54,800,000
45,376,000
SNY
43
SNY
Dying To Survive
66,590,000
66,590,000
-
354,000,000
354,000,000
-
MULTICN
1
-
Skyscraper
65,885,000
40,400,000
25,485,000
65,885,000
40,400,000
25,485,000
UNI
58
UNI
Ant-Man And The Wasp
64,140,000
35,300,000
28,840,000
283,725,225
150,900,000
132,825,225
DIS
45
DIS
Incredibles 2
49,520,000
33,300,000
16,220,000
856,918,492
321,100,000
535,818,492
DIS
44
DIS
Hidden Man
44,750,000
44,750,000
-
44,750,000
44,750,000
-
MULTICN
1
-
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
42,215,000
26,700,000
15,515,000
1,134,697,215
771,400,000
363,297,215
UNI
69
UNI
First Purge, The
15,330,000
6,200,000
9,130,000
72,607,970
23,100,000
49,507,970
UNI
28
UNI
Ocean's 8
7,210,000
4,300,000
2,910,000
251,455,936
119,200,000
132,255,936
WB
61
WB
Asura
6,550,000
6,550,000
-
6,750,000
6,750,000
-
MULTICN
1
-
Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
5,550,000
1,700,000
3,850,000
62,000,345
18,800,000
43,200,345
MUL
62
SNY
Sanju
4,509,832
4,009,832
500,000
67,400,721
60,279,516
7,121,205
FOX
3
FXIP
Sorry To Bother You
4,258,000
-
4,258,000
5,322,952
-
5,322,952
-
1
APR
New Happy Dad and Son 3: Adventure in Russia
3,400,000
3,400,000
-
17,000,000
17,000,000
-
WUZH
1
-
Uncle Drew
3,295,000
70,000
3,225,000
38,207,040
1,515,000
36,692,040
MUL
4
LGF
Soorma
3,167,000
3,000,000
167,000
3,167,000
3,000,000
167,000
SNY
6
SPRI
Tag
2,505,000
1,200,000
1,305,000
66,446,957
15,100,000
51,346,957
WB
43
WB
Adrift
2,170,000
2,000,000
170,000
43,263,939
12,100,000
31,163,939
STX
47
STX
Solo: A Star Wars Story
1,990,000
1,600,000
390,000
384,602,976
172,700,000
211,902,976
DIS
15
DIS
Won't You Be My Neighbor?
1,885,000
-
1,885,000
15,823,287
-
15,823,287
-
1
FOC
Deadpool 2
1,600,389
800,389
800,000
730,840,378
414,584,758
316,255,620
FOX
33
FOX
Whispering, The
1,350,000
1,350,000
-
1,350,000
1,350,000
-
KTHI
1
-
Three Identical Strangers
1,181,080
-
1,181,080
2,517,854
-
2,517,854
-
1
NEONR
Leave No Trace
1,158,879
-
1,158,879
2,365,358
244,188
2,121,170
-
1
BST
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.
