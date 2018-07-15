comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of July 15, 2018

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of July 15, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Sony's family-friendly animated hit film 'Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation' had fans showing up in big numbers earning a solid $46.4 million from 48% of international markets pushing the film to a $100.2 million global cume, including $54.8 million from overseas in total since its pre-North American debut. The third installment of the franchise took the top spot in North America with a better-than-expected $44.1 million as the 'Hotel Transylvania' movie brand collectively sets its sights on the $1 billion mark worldwide. Notably, Dwayne Johnson in Universal's 'Skyscraper' took in $65.9 million globally in its opening weekend."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 15, are below.

1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $90.5M

2. Dying To Survive - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $66.6M

3. Skyscraper - Universal - $65.9M

4. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $64.1M

5. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $49.5M

6. Hidden Man - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $44.8M

7. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $42.2M

8. First Purge, The - Universal - $15.3M

9. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $7.2M

10. Asura - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $6.5M

11. Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Multiple - $5.5M

12. Sanju - 20th Century Fox - $4.5M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, July 15, are below.

1. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - Sony - $44.1M

2. Ant-Man And The Wasp - Disney - $28.8M

3. Skyscraper - Universal - $25.5M

4. Incredibles 2 - Disney - $16.2M

5. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $15.5M

6. First Purge, The - Universal - $9.1M

7. Sorry To Bother You - Annapurna Pictures - $4.3M

8. Sicario: Day Of The Soldado - Sony - $3.9M

9. Uncle Drew - Lionsgate - $3.2M

10. Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $2.9M

11. Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Focus Features - $1.9M

12. Tag - Warner Bros. - $1.3M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.



Weekend BO Estimate (USD) Weekend Release Cume (USD) Distributor Title Worldwide Int'l Domestic Worldwide Int'l Domestic Int'l No. of

Terr. Domestic Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation 90,500,000 46,400,000 44,100,000 100,176,000 54,800,000 45,376,000 SNY 43 SNY Dying To Survive 66,590,000 66,590,000 - 354,000,000 354,000,000 - MULTICN 1 - Skyscraper 65,885,000 40,400,000 25,485,000 65,885,000 40,400,000 25,485,000 UNI 58 UNI Ant-Man And The Wasp 64,140,000 35,300,000 28,840,000 283,725,225 150,900,000 132,825,225 DIS 45 DIS Incredibles 2 49,520,000 33,300,000 16,220,000 856,918,492 321,100,000 535,818,492 DIS 44 DIS Hidden Man 44,750,000 44,750,000 - 44,750,000 44,750,000 - MULTICN 1 - Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 42,215,000 26,700,000 15,515,000 1,134,697,215 771,400,000 363,297,215 UNI 69 UNI First Purge, The 15,330,000 6,200,000 9,130,000 72,607,970 23,100,000 49,507,970 UNI 28 UNI Ocean's 8 7,210,000 4,300,000 2,910,000 251,455,936 119,200,000 132,255,936 WB 61 WB Asura 6,550,000 6,550,000 - 6,750,000 6,750,000 - MULTICN 1 - Sicario: Day Of The Soldado 5,550,000 1,700,000 3,850,000 62,000,345 18,800,000 43,200,345 MUL 62 SNY Sanju 4,509,832 4,009,832 500,000 67,400,721 60,279,516 7,121,205 FOX 3 FXIP Sorry To Bother You 4,258,000 - 4,258,000 5,322,952 - 5,322,952 - 1 APR New Happy Dad and Son 3: Adventure in Russia 3,400,000 3,400,000 - 17,000,000 17,000,000 - WUZH 1 - Uncle Drew 3,295,000 70,000 3,225,000 38,207,040 1,515,000 36,692,040 MUL 4 LGF Soorma 3,167,000 3,000,000 167,000 3,167,000 3,000,000 167,000 SNY 6 SPRI Tag 2,505,000 1,200,000 1,305,000 66,446,957 15,100,000 51,346,957 WB 43 WB Adrift 2,170,000 2,000,000 170,000 43,263,939 12,100,000 31,163,939 STX 47 STX Solo: A Star Wars Story 1,990,000 1,600,000 390,000 384,602,976 172,700,000 211,902,976 DIS 15 DIS Won't You Be My Neighbor? 1,885,000 - 1,885,000 15,823,287 - 15,823,287 - 1 FOC Deadpool 2 1,600,389 800,389 800,000 730,840,378 414,584,758 316,255,620 FOX 33 FOX Whispering, The 1,350,000 1,350,000 - 1,350,000 1,350,000 - KTHI 1 - Three Identical Strangers 1,181,080 - 1,181,080 2,517,854 - 2,517,854 - 1 NEONR Leave No Trace 1,158,879 - 1,158,879 2,365,358 244,188 2,121,170 - 1 BST

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-july-15-2018-300681063.html

SOURCE comScore