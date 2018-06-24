|
comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 24, 2018
LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 24, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.
As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.
comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Some 25 years after the original 'Jurassic Park' thrilled summer movie audiences, Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' opened number one at the North American box office with $150 million while topping the international box office for the third weekend in a row with $106.7 million, including a second weekend atop the China box office where it crossed $200 million. 'Fallen Kingdom' has now grossed an estimated $561.5 million internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $711.5 million and counting and has pushed the franchise past the $4.4 billion mark."
The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 24, are below.
The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 24, are below.
Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.
Weekend BO Estimate (USD)
Weekend Release Cume (USD)
Distributor
Title
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Worldwide
Int'l
Domestic
Int'l
No. of
Domestic
Jurassic World: Fallen
256,700,000
106,700,000
150,000,000
711,500,000
561,500,000
150,000,000
UNI
69
UNI
Incredibles 2
137,728,000
56,800,000
80,928,000
485,074,690
134,700,000
350,374,690
DIS
29
DIS
Ocean's 8
38,550,000
26,900,000
11,650,000
170,985,760
70,600,000
100,385,760
WB
61
WB
Deadpool 2
10,550,000
5,300,000
5,250,000
707,150,321
403,000,000
304,150,321
FOX
64
FOX
Tag
8,200,000
-
8,200,000
32,144,917
1,777,372
30,367,545
WB
1
WB
Hereditary
7,559,000
3,750,000
3,809,000
53,800,966
18,800,000
35,000,966
MUL
34
A24
Lobster Cop
6,735,000
6,700,000
35,000
6,735,000
6,700,000
35,000
MUL
4
CHALION
Solo: A Star Wars
6,645,000
2,600,000
4,045,000
353,476,870
151,300,000
202,176,870
DIS
38
DIS
Accidental Detective
5,340,000
5,340,000
-
13,721,755
13,721,755
-
CJE
1
CJE
Avengers: Infinity War
3,782,000
1,300,000
2,482,000
2,030,666,449
1,361,200,000
669,466,449
DIS
40
DIS
Way Of The Bug, The
3,600,000
3,600,000
-
24,350,000
24,350,000
-
MULTICN
1
-
Superfly
3,350,000
-
3,350,000
15,266,395
-
15,266,395
-
1
SNY
Won't You Be My
1,875,000
-
1,875,000
4,130,778
-
4,130,778
-
1
FOC
Quiet Place, A
1,870,000
1,700,000
170,000
328,262,505
141,400,000
186,862,505
PAR
18
PAR
Blumhouse's Truth Or
1,500,000
1,500,000
-
90,817,020
50,100,000
40,717,020
UNI
22
UNI
Adrift
1,172,000
392,000
780,000
31,182,935
2,100,000
29,082,935
STX
26
STX
Love, Simon
1,064,608
1,064,608
-
60,840,201
20,013,860
40,826,341
FOX
20
FOX
Overboard
925,000
360,000
565,000
85,388,977
36,000,000
49,388,977
MUL
15
LGF
Book Club
920,000
-
920,000
74,297,393
9,638,181
64,659,212
PAR
1
PAR
Gotti
812,000
-
812,000
3,253,691
-
3,253,691
-
1
VERT
*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.
