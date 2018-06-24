Wie funktionieren Aktienanleihen? Erfahren Sie alles rund um dieses Anlageprodukt im großen Aktienanleihen-Special von Vontobel!
24.06.2018 21:36:00

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of June 24, 2018

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of June 24, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "Some 25 years after the original 'Jurassic Park' thrilled summer movie audiences, Universal Pictures' 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' opened number one at the North American box office with $150 million while topping the international box office for the third weekend in a row with $106.7 million, including a second weekend atop the China box office where it crossed $200 million.  'Fallen Kingdom' has now grossed an estimated $561.5 million internationally, bringing the worldwide total to $711.5 million and counting and has pushed the franchise past the $4.4 billion mark."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 24, are below.

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $256.7M
  • Incredibles 2 - Disney - $137.7M
  • Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $38.5M
  • Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $10.6M
  • Tag - Warner Bros. - $8.2M
  • Hereditary - Multiple - $7.6M
  • Lobster Cop - Multiple - $6.7M
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $6.6M
  • Accidental Detective 2, The - CJ Entertainment - $5.3M
  • Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $3.8M
  • Way Of The Bug, The - Multiple Chinese Distributors - $3.6M
  • Superfly - Sony - $3.4M

    • The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, June 24, are below.

  • Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom - Universal - $150.0M
  • Incredibles 2 - Disney - $80.9M
  • Ocean's 8 - Warner Bros. - $11.7M
  • Tag - Warner Bros. - $8.2M
  • Deadpool 2 - 20th Century Fox - $5.2M
  • Solo: A Star Wars Story - Disney - $4.0M
  • Hereditary - A24 - $3.8M
  • Superfly - Sony - $3.4M
  • Avengers: Infinity War - Disney - $2.5M
  • Won't You Be My Neighbor? - Focus Features - $1.9M
  • Book Club - Paramount - $0.9M
  • Gotti - Vertical Entertainment - $0.8M

    • Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


    Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

    Weekend Release Cume (USD)

    Distributor

    Title

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Worldwide

    Int'l

    Domestic

    Int'l

    No. of
    Terr.

    Domestic

    Jurassic World: Fallen
    Kingdom

    256,700,000

    106,700,000

    150,000,000

    711,500,000

    561,500,000

    150,000,000

    UNI

    69

    UNI

    Incredibles 2

    137,728,000

    56,800,000

    80,928,000

    485,074,690

    134,700,000

    350,374,690

    DIS

    29

    DIS

    Ocean's 8

    38,550,000

    26,900,000

    11,650,000

    170,985,760

    70,600,000

    100,385,760

    WB

    61

    WB

    Deadpool 2

    10,550,000

    5,300,000

    5,250,000

    707,150,321

    403,000,000

    304,150,321

    FOX

    64

    FOX

    Tag

    8,200,000

    -

    8,200,000

    32,144,917

    1,777,372

    30,367,545

    WB

    1

    WB

    Hereditary

    7,559,000

    3,750,000

    3,809,000

    53,800,966

    18,800,000

    35,000,966

    MUL

    34

    A24

    Lobster Cop

    6,735,000

    6,700,000

    35,000

    6,735,000

    6,700,000

    35,000

    MUL

    4

    CHALION

    Solo: A Star Wars
    Story

    6,645,000

    2,600,000

    4,045,000

    353,476,870

    151,300,000

    202,176,870

    DIS

    38

    DIS

    Accidental Detective
    2, The

    5,340,000

    5,340,000

    -

    13,721,755

    13,721,755

    -

    CJE

    1

    CJE

    Avengers: Infinity War

    3,782,000

    1,300,000

    2,482,000

    2,030,666,449

    1,361,200,000

    669,466,449

    DIS

    40

    DIS

    Way Of The Bug, The

    3,600,000

    3,600,000

    -

    24,350,000

    24,350,000

    -

    MULTICN

    1

    -

    Superfly

    3,350,000

    -

    3,350,000

    15,266,395

    -

    15,266,395

    -

    1

    SNY

    Won't You Be My
    Neighbor?

    1,875,000

    -

    1,875,000

    4,130,778

    -

    4,130,778

    -

    1

    FOC

    Quiet Place, A

    1,870,000

    1,700,000

    170,000

    328,262,505

    141,400,000

    186,862,505

    PAR

    18

    PAR

    Blumhouse's Truth Or
    Dare

    1,500,000

    1,500,000

    -

    90,817,020

    50,100,000

    40,717,020

    UNI

    22

    UNI

    Adrift

    1,172,000

    392,000

    780,000

    31,182,935

    2,100,000

    29,082,935

    STX

    26

    STX

    Love, Simon

    1,064,608

    1,064,608

    -

    60,840,201

    20,013,860

    40,826,341

    FOX

    20

    FOX

    Overboard

    925,000

    360,000

    565,000

    85,388,977

    36,000,000

    49,388,977

    MUL

    15

    LGF

    Book Club

    920,000

    -

    920,000

    74,297,393

    9,638,181

    64,659,212

    PAR

    1

    PAR

    Gotti

    812,000

    -

    812,000

    3,253,691

    -

    3,253,691

    -

    1

    VERT

    *Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.

    © 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

    About comScore
    comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

    Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-june-24-2018-300671282.html

    SOURCE comScore

