ComScore Aktie

25.03.2018 21:44:00

comScore Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of March 25, 2018

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore today announced the official worldwide weekend box office estimates for the weekend of March 25, 2018, as compiled by the company's theatrical measurement services.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

As the trusted industry partner for real-time box office reporting, comScore is the only theater-level movie measurement and analytics company providing insights across the world's largest markets, covering 95 percent of the global industry gross. Using comScore's suite of movie products, customers are able to analyze admissions and gross results from around the world.

comScore's Senior Media Analyst Paul Dergarabedian commented, "The robots of Universal's 'Pacific Rim Uprising' had a terrific $122.5 million international debut (with a massive $65 million earned in China) while taking over the top spot in North America with a $28 million opening weekend and a global total through Sunday of $150.5 million."

The top 12 worldwide weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 25, are below.

1. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $150.5M
2. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $44.5M
3. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $30.5M
4. Black Panther - Disney - $29.6M
5. I Can Only Imagine - Multiple - $14.0M
6. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount Pictures - $12.7M
7. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $10.3M
8. Red Sparrow - 20th Century Fox - $8.4M
9. Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M
10. Boss Baby, The - Universal - $7.8M
11. Midnight Sun - Multiple - $6.2M
12. Operation Red Sea - Multiple - $6.2M

The top 12 domestic weekend box office estimates, listed in descending order, per data collected as of Sunday, March 25, are below.

1. Pacific Rim Uprising - Universal - $28.0M
2. Black Panther - Disney - $16.7M
3. I Can Only Imagine - Roadside Attractions - $13.8M
4. Sherlock Gnomes - Paramount - $10.6M
5. Tomb Raider - Warner Bros. - $10.4M
6. Wrinkle In Time, A - Disney - $8.0M
7. Love, Simon - 20th Century Fox - $7.8M
8. Paul, Apostle Of Christ - Sony - $5.0M
9. Game Night - Warner Bros. - $4.2M
10. Midnight Sun - Open Road - $4.1M
11. Unsane - Bleecker Street - $3.9M
12. Peter Rabbit - Sony - $2.5M

Full details regarding the global domestic and international box office results are listed in the table below.


Weekend BO Estimate (USD)

Weekend Release Cume (USD)

Distributor

Title

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Worldwide

Int'l

Domestic

Int'l

No. of
Terr.*

Domestic

Pacific Rim Uprising

150,505,000

122,500,000

28,005,000

150,505,000

122,500,000

28,005,000

UNI

63

UNI

Tomb Raider

44,530,000

34,100,000

10,430,000

211,748,108

170,000,000

41,748,108

WB

67

WB

Peter Rabbit

30,500,000

28,000,000

2,500,000

183,066,715

76,300,000

106,766,715

SNY

40

SNY

Black Panther

29,558,000

12,900,000

16,658,000

1,237,316,236

606,400,000

630,916,236

DIS

58

DIS

I Can Only Imagine

13,987,495

150,000

13,837,495

38,756,986

440,000

38,316,986

MUL

4

RdAtt

Sherlock Gnomes

12,700,000

2,100,000

10,600,000

15,200,000

4,600,000

10,600,000

PAR

20

PAR

Wrinkle In Time, A

10,344,000

2,300,000

8,044,000

87,986,607

14,100,000

73,886,607

DIS

14

DIS

Red Sparrow

8,440,000

6,200,000

2,240,000

120,236,000

76,200,000

44,036,000

FOX

64

FOX

Love, Simon

7,800,000

-

7,800,000

23,695,601

-

23,695,601

-

1

FOX

Boss Baby, The

7,800,000

7,800,000

-

507,603,033

332,600,000

175,003,033

UNI

1

FOX

Midnight Sun

6,211,000

2,090,000

4,121,000

6,246,000

2,125,000

4,121,000

MUL

9

OPRD

Operation Red Sea

6,165,000

6,165,000

-

568,475,466

567,010,000

1,465,466

MUL

6

WGUI

Game Night

6,060,000

1,900,000

4,160,000

94,813,535

34,000,000

60,813,535

WB

52

WB

Shape Of Water, The

5,450,000

5,200,000

250,000

185,278,155

122,000,000

63,278,155

FOX

48

FSL

Be With You

5,060,000

5,060,000

-

12,555,000

12,555,000

-

LOTTE

1

DRMWST

Paul, Apostle Of Christ

5,000,000

-

5,000,000

5,000,000

-

5,000,000

-

1

SNY

Unsane

4,663,093

805,000

3,858,093

4,663,093

805,000

3,858,093

FOX

6

BST

Coco

4,616,000

4,500,000

116,000

769,258,528

559,900,000

209,358,528

DIS

25

DIS

Amazing China

4,100,000

4,100,000

-

62,900,000

62,900,000

-

MULTICN

1

-

Greatest Showman, The

3,680,000

3,000,000

680,000

407,428,688

236,500,000

170,928,688

FOX

20

FOX

*Territory is a movie studio term for regions of the world consisting of various countries.


© 2018 comScore - Content in this chart is produced and/or compiled by comScore and its Box Office Essentials and International Box Office Essentials data collection and analytical services, and is covered by provisions of the Copyright Act. The material presented herein is intended to be available for public use. You may reproduce the content of the chart in any format or medium without first obtaining permission, subject to the following requirements: (1) the material must be reproduced accurately and not in a misleading manner; (2) any publication or issuance of any part of the material to others must acknowledge comScore as the source of the material; and (3) you may not receive any monetary consideration for reproducing, displaying, disclosing or otherwise using any part of the material.

About comScore
comScore is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. comScore completed its merger with Rentrak Corporation in January 2016, to create the new model for a dynamic, cross-platform world. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. Shares of comScore stock are currently traded on the OTC Market (OTC: SCOR). For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-announces-official-worldwide-box-office-results-for-weekend-of-march-25-2018-300619111.html

SOURCE comScore

