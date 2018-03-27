e-therapeutics plc: Full Year Results

E-Therapeutics plc (AIM: ETX, "e-therapeutics” or the "Company”), the
drug discovery company, announces its full year results for the year
ended 31 January 2018.
Highlights
New leadership and subsequent strategic review
Dr. Ray Barlow joined as the Company’s new CEO on 6 April 2017 and
undertook a systematic review with a panel of commercial and scientific
experts from big pharma and successful biotechs, which confirmed the
novelty, utility and productivity of e-therapeutics’ Network-Driven Drug
Discovery ("NDD”) platform.
Focusing the business on the right value-add activities
Our resources are now focused on:
a) two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programmes (tryptophan catabolism and
immune checkpoint modulation)
b) new partner-ready NDD programmes in high value areas (e.g. fibrosis)
c) enhancing the capabilities of our NDD platform (e.g. genomics)
d) two new artificial intelligence ("AI”) collaborations with
Intellegens and Biorelate
Emphasis on marketing and business development
The business was rebranded during the year and the Company has presented
at international conferences to showcase e-therapeutics’ technologies
and assets to major industry players. We initiated a systematic business
development process in September 2017, initially focused on the NDD
platform.
The Company is actively seeking collaborations and commercial deals and
is in late-stage discussions with a number of potential partners.
Financial highlights
Cash and deposits of £9.6m (FY17: £14.0m)
Cash and deposits reduction in the year of £4.4m (FY17: £10.8m)
Operating loss of £6.8m (FY17: loss of £16.3m)
R&D tax credit of £1.4m (FY17: £3.1m)
Iain Ross, Chairman of e-therapeutics, said:
"During the last 12 months, Ray and his team have systematically
reorganised our internal resources and external support, and focused our
portfolio of programmes. Ray has also used his extensive contacts in the
industry to enable e-therapeutics to have visibility and meaningful
interactions with a wide range of pharmaceutical and biotech companies
around the world.”
Ray Barlow, CEO of e-therapeutics, said:
"During the course of the year, we have continued the turnaround of
the business. We are now focused on the right activities. With prudent
cost control, we are creating as many opportunities for value creation
as our current resources allow. Our business development efforts are
beginning to bear fruit and we are now viewed as a serious and credible
innovator with a unique set of technologies and assets.
"In the coming year, we will continue to take a pragmatic approach to
explore all avenues of value creation for our Shareholders. We are
increasingly optimistic about our future.”
About e-therapeutics plc
e-therapeutics is an Oxford-based company with a unique and powerful
computer-based drug discovery platform and specialised approach to
network biology.
Its novel methodology and discovery engine allow the Company to discover
new and better drugs in a more efficient and effective way.
For more information about the Company, please visit www.etherapeutics.co.uk
