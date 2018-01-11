eGain Enables Conversational Customer Service Through Facebook® Messenger(TM)

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 11, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced its integration with Facebook Messenger.

The user population on leading messaging apps has already surpassed the userbase on social networks. Facebook Messenger alone boasts of 1.3 billion users. According to Forrester, Facebook and Facebook Messenger together represent 16% of the time consumers spend on apps. Moreover, 56% of consumers surveyed in a Nielsen study would rather message a business than call customer service, and 67% expect to message businesses even more over the next two years.

"Providing customer service where digital consumers 'live' is emerging as a business differentiator," said Ashu Roy, eGain CEO. "This integration makes it easy to provide conversational service through Facebook Messenger, that is also powered by knowledge and unified with other touchpoints."

Key capabilities

-- Initiate customer service conversations from the business' Facebook page using Facebook Messenger

-- Exchange rich content, including multiple document types and images

-- Handle conversations, leveraging the powerful capabilities of eGain Advisor(TM) agent desktop that provides

Personalized, proactive customer engagement with award-winning digital engagement capabilities that is also unified with voice A Solve button for easy access to contextual knowledge and conversational guidance, powered by knowledge and AI reasoning

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Tim Cox

ZingPR on behalf of eGain

Tim@ZingPR.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: eGain Corporation via Globenewswire

