eRx Network Taps Industry Expert Maaraba to Lead Product and Partnership Team

FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- eRx Network, LLC, a leading provider of high speed, comprehensive and flexible solutions for pharmacies, announced today that Ashton S. Maaraba has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Product and Partnerships effective immediately. Ashton will lead the eRx Network product team, with responsibility for product design, innovation and development schedule and will also oversee account management for eRx Network partners including retailers, technology vendors and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers working closely with the eRx Sales team. "I look forward to collaborating closely with Ashton, as we leverage his deep industry knowledge and skills in leading our expert product and account management teams, while growing our product offerings and further strengthening our highly valued partner relationships," said Richard Brook, Senior Vice President of Sales, eRx Network.

Ashton has nearly 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical, medical device and pharmacy services industry, most recently at PharmaSmart, a Health Screening Kiosk and Health IT Software Manufacturing, Development and Distribution Company. At PharmaSmart, Ashton was responsible for the company's business development, brand management, corporate operations and held an influential role as a strategic member of the company's senior leadership team. Prior to his time at PharmaSmart, Ashton held senior management positions at FLAVORx, and both Advisory Council and Planning Committee positions for the National Association Chain Drug Stores, Rx Impact a government affairs branch, Neighbourhood Pharmacies in Canada (formerly Canadian Association Chain Drug Stores) and St. John Fisher College of Pharmacy. Along with being a seasoned and highly respected domestic and international business leader, Ashton is also a certified Six Sigma Black Belt.

"I am thrilled to join eRx Network, which boasts an award-winning team of experts, demonstrated product integrity, and credible thought leadership in the pharmacy services industry. eRx Network continues to implement and advance new standards within the claims switching and prescription routing marketplace," said Ashton Maaraba, Senior Vice President, Product and Partnerships, eRx Network. "eRx Network combines state-of the-art and trusted technology with a commitment to modernizing its existing networks and unlocking hidden value in its core product offerings and data assets."

"eRx Network is excited to have Ashton join our leadership team and his passion, leadership and experience will be invaluable as we execute our technology and business plans," said Mark Doerr, CEO, eRx Network.

About eRx Network, LLC

eRx Network, LLC, formerly a Change Healthcare company, provides pharmacy claims switching and secure electronic prescription routing solutions that are designed to help retail pharmacies improve operational efficiency, optimize reimbursement and improve pharmacy profitability and customer loyalty. eRx Network, LLC's services also enable providers to cost effectively exchange electronic transactions with retail pharmacies. Learn more at www.erxnetwork.com

