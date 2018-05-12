fishbat Provides Four Tips for Crafting Cable Seals Blogs that Convert

PATCHOGUE, N.Y., May 12, 2018 /PRNewswire-iReach/ -- Cable seals blog posts are a great way to catapult an overall marketing strategy. Digital marketing agency, fishbat, shares more about how bolt seal companies can use their blog to convert prospects.

All cable seals companies should include a blog on their company website. Blog posts build industry expertise and can be used as content in a content marketing strategy. For those companies that already have a blog, these tips will help to maximize conversions. Bolt seal businesses that don't have a blog should create one as soon as possible.

Post regularly. A lot of businesses have success when they post at a rate of two pieces per week. Posting once a week is usually not enough unless each post is an in-depth post with a lot of valuable and relevant information.

Provide actionable content. Strive to make each blog post as helpful and relevant as possible. Each post should offer actionable advice that a prospect could take to address their needs. It's not enough to simply post content. Target audiences must find value in each blog post.

Develop blog content within the context of a larger marketing strategy.Content marketing, which is what a blog is, touches all aspects of marketing from pay per click campaigns to search engine optimization. Content for a bolt seal blog needs to be created with these marketing endeavors in mind. Ideally, the content on the blog supports, complements, or maximizes the returns of other marketing strategies.

Be authentic. Readers want content, but they also want to get to know the bolt seal company behind the blog. Blogs are communities. Be real with your audience and include pictures and stories about the people who work at your company. These "behind the scenes" glimpses will help you build brand loyalty.

