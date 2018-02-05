ATX 3 500 -1,1%  Dow 25 521 -2,5%  Nasdaq 6 760 -2,1%  Euro 1,2442 -0,1% 
gotoPremiumFinance and Jetfile Answer the Demand for Instant, Paperless Insurance Billing

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Feb. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- gotoPremiumFinance and Jetfile Technologies, Inc. are pleased to announce the formation of a partnership that will provide the first integrated and completely paperless point-of-sale billing option for Jetfile's clients.

gotoPremiumFinance and Jetfile answer the demand for instant, paperless insurance billing in yet another pointed example of companies flexing to answer ever-increasing consumer expectations for digital relevance during the ongoing insureTech revolution.

"Our clients and prospects demand automated functionality that allows them to write and process business quickly," notes Espen Schaathun, President of Jetfile Technologies, Inc.  "The Jetfile integration with gotoPremiumFinance allows our clients and their customers to execute a completely paperless purchase transaction within a single session.  We expect to be a lot more competitive with this move because the entire process is easy, instant and there's simply nothing on the market of its kind."

"The Jetfile team has an impressive cloud-based insurance management application that services the wholesale and MGA community, and we couldn't be happier to partner with them on this endeavor.  Today, more than ever, this segment of the marketplace is under extreme pressure to provide retail agents and their insureds competitive products and customer-centric solutions.  Our integration with Jetfile makes the purchasing process a breeze for the agent and insured, while also providing our wholesale and MGA clients a built-in billing method to close more business without any extra work," says Chris Farfaras, Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Input 1.

About Jetfile Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, CA, Jetfile Technologies, Inc. provides a world class agency management suite of services to wholesalers, managing general agents and retail agencies all across North America.  The suite contains solutions for policy management, accounting, claims handling, policy issuance and document management, to name a few.  Visit Jetfiletech.com for more.

About gotoPremiumFinance and Input 1

Since 2001, gotoPremiumFinance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Input 1 LLC, has been providing premium finance solutions to insurance carriers, managing general agencies and retail agencies located throughout the United States.  The parent company's line of insurance billing SaaS products and services, comprised of insurance billing, premium finance, mobile and payment processing platforms, known collectively as the i1Core Insurance Billing Suite, provides online access to more than one million agents, brokers, and policyholders annually. Visit gotoPremiumFinance.com or Input1.com for more.

Contact
Chris Farfaras
Executive Vice President, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer
818-676-2135
cfarfaras@input1.com

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gotopremiumfinance-and-jetfile-answer-the-demand-for-instant-paperless-insurance-billing-300592800.html

SOURCE gotoPremiumFinance

