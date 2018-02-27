grandinroad Partners with Iris Apfel to Launch Exclusive Home Décor Collection

WEST CHESTER, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The legendary Iris Apfel and online retailer grandinroad will launch an exclusive, cross-category home collection, Iris Loves grandinroad, with nearly 50 furniture, décor, artwork, tabletop, and entertaining pieces. This collection will be available beginning on February 27, 2018 at www.grandinroad.com/iris.

Admired for her bold yet elegant flair and unorthodox compositions, Ms. Apfel has served as an inspiration to fashion designers around the world through nearly a century of style. Her unique and exclusive line with grandinroad will feature her signature use of color, pattern, embellishment, and global inspirations. Iris says of the collection, "In the fashion world I always tell people to have fun with their looks and styles, it is no different for their homes. Enjoy your spaces and celebrate them through your own beautiful style." No stranger to the interior design industry, Iris was first a decorator and textile designer for most of her career. She has created fabrics and patterns that have translated into draperies, art and upholstery for homes from the White House and beyond through her company Old World Weavers specializing in restoration furnishings.

Jason Jones, President of grandinroad, is honored to work with such a true talent in the industry, "We're beyond thrilled to work with Iris Apfel on this comprehensive home décor collection. Iris and grandinroad both believe in empowering your own style. We support our customers' unique design choices for their homes, and so this collaboration was a perfect fit. For grandinroad, this showcases our unique ability to bring concepts from iconic designers to life for our customers. And we can deliver our reputation for bold color, quality and celebrating every day to new customers who have loved Iris' inimitable style for decades. This collection gives our audience something no one else can."

grandinroad was launched in 2003 as a retailer for joyful living through personally expressive home decoration. With a fresh, colorful approach to home décor, grandinroad connects with its customers as an online retailer, as well as pop-up immersive retail, mobile and social platforms. The brand offers a broad assortment of products ranging from furniture and accessories, to artwork, entertaining, seasonal celebration décor, and fully articulated designer rooms, all offered with a flair for ease and fun.

