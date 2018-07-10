iClick Interactive Uses Big Data to Empower Real Estate Blockchain Applications

Partnership with i-House.com will combine technology strengths to create Business Intelligence Solutions

HONG KONG, July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading independent online marketing technology platform in China, today announced a partnership with i-House.com, a pre-eminent global real estate blockchain cloud platform. The collaboration will allow i-House.com to reach a more targeted audience in its range of blockchain-enabled real estate projects. For iClick, this extends its data-based business intelligence solutions to the real estate sector and offers the potential for more personalised and value-added solutions in the future.

The partnership demonstrates tangible value from combining the two exciting technologies of data analytics and blockchain, revealing potential areas for this sector and beyond. Developing business intelligence ("BI") capabilities is meeting the latent needs of brands to maximise the value of their proprietary data and to provide actionable insight from such data.

Sammy Hsieh, CEO and Co-founder of iClick said, "The partnership with i-House.com is an important first step to apply our consumer datasets to generate new value from real estate transactions backed by blockchain technology. It also marks further progress for us as we extend our Business Intelligence solutions into multiple sectors. The combination of iClick's big data analytics and i-House.com's blockchain application has the potential to revolutionise the sector with more secure, efficient and transparent transactions."

Evan Kim, COO of i-House.com said, "Big data and blockchain are technologies driving change and we will show how they can be combined for an even greater effect. iClick's comprehensive consumer datasets in China are a great complement to our solutions allowing a more targeted connection of interested buyers with property owners in the massive and fragmented digital space. We believe iClick's data is essential to fuel our business by facilitating more transactions on our cloud based platform."

i-House.com has developed a smart contract and distributed accounting technology specifically for the real estate industry. Its core proposition is to connect asset holders with a range of potential investors using proprietary smart contracts that can break up large deals into smaller transactions. Using blockchain allows investment in a secure environment.

With iClick's market-leading data sets and its powerful capabilities in analytics, the partnership will enable i-House.com to target potential buyers and sellers through the complex online environment. i-House.com will be able to rationalise their proprietary data in greater depth and more effectively, creating additional customer value with the robust data insights that are available. The data application will also allow the identification of new opportunities through model recognition of existing loyal customers.

The second phase of the collaboration will see a combination of blockchain and data analytics to provide even more value-added services to property users. The future solutions will personalise the experience of the property stakeholders, such as in the areas of facility management services and smart home applications.

About iClick Interactive Asia Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) is an independent online marketing technology platform that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick Interactive was established in 2009, currently operating in eight locations worldwide including Asia and London.

About i-House.com

i-House.com was established in 2017 in Hong Kong. It is a leading real estate blockchain marketplace for investors and developers. i-House.com is disrupting the traditional real estate marketplace by combining the power of blockchain and emerging technologies. In February 2018, we received US$35 million investment from Neo Global Capital, Draper Dragon and other famous domestic and foreign investment institutions. Our mission is to enable every individual to own and share their assets easily, and to benefit from the new model of the "Shared Economy".

