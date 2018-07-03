iQIYI Brings Binge Watching to China, Releasing Selected TV Shows in their Entirety to VIP Members

BEIJING, July 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced it would be making all episodes of two online dramas, "My Story For You" and "Legend of Yunxi" available for immediate viewing for its paid VIP members.

"My Story For You" is a romantic drama exclusively shown on the company's online platform, and "Legend of Yunxi" is a historical drama exclusively produced by iQIYI. The scale of the immediate release of the two hotly anticipated series' full selection of episodes is a first for the Chinese online streaming industry, which had previously been confined to the traditional method of releasing new episodes of a series on a weekly or daily basis.

iQIYI's decision was the result of extensive market research regarding the viewing preferences of its users. The simultaneous release of all episodes to VIP members significantly increases the relative benefits available to paid up members and increases the amount of time users will spend on the platform, as they can enjoy marathon watching sessions of their favorite TV shows.

iQIYI has previously experimented with releasing content in advance to VIP members, beginning with the popular action and adventure series "The Lost Tomb", which saw paid members get access to all episodes in advance of non-members. "The Legend of S", an iQIYI exclusive which aired on the platform before it did on TV, was one of the first times the model of giving paid members instant access to all episodes within a TV show season was trialed, with the model also being used by season 2 of cop drama "Yu Zui".

"The addition of 'My Story For You' and 'Legend of Yunxi' to our selection of online dramas made available in full at the first instant to VIP members is a step forward for China's online streaming industry", said Yang Xianghua, Senior Vice President of iQIYI. "The support of our VIP members makes what we do at iQIYI possible and we continue to show our gratitude by improving the quality of service we provide to them. As people increasingly watch their shows online, the way they consume media is changing. Our innovations in show scheduling once again prove that iQIYI is the undisputed leader of the pack when it comes to bringing Chinese online streaming users the very best viewing experience".

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company") is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed diversified monetization models, including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, live broadcasting, online games, IP licensing, online literature and e-commerce etc. For more information on iQIYI, please visit http://ir.iqiyi.com.

