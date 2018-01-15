iSIGN Media Announces the Close of its Previously Announced Shares for Debt Transaction

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2018 /CNW/ - iSIGN Media Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN" or "Company") (TSX-V: ISD) (OTC: ISDSF), a leading provider of interactive mobile advertising solutions that serves brands, commercial locations, retailers and service providers throughout North America today announced it has closed the shares for debt transaction ("Transaction") that it had entered into as previously announced on January 9, 2018.

The Company completed the Transaction by issuing 495,505 common shares ("Shares") at a deemed price of $0.14 per share. The Shares issued are subject to a four month hold period, ending May 16, 2018.

The total amount of indebtedness settled by this arrangement is $69,371. The Company agreed to satisfy this outstanding indebtedness with shares in order to preserve its cash for operational purposes.

About iSIGN Media

iSIGN Media, based in Toronto, is a data-focused, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company that is a pioneering leader in gathering point-of-sale data and mobile shopper preferences to generate actionable data and reveal valuable consumer insights. Creators of the Smart suite of products, a patented interactive proximity marketing technology, iSIGN enables brands to deliver targeted messaging, personalized offers and loyalty perks to consumers' mobile devices in proximity and with real-time proof of redemption. iSIGN's data gathering capabilities provide analytics on price points, typical purchases, in-store dwell time and other shopper metrics that identify emerging consumer behaviors. These insights enable smarter business decisions and provide increased ROI metrics for more transparent marketing. iSIGN delivers relevant, timely messages on an opt-in basis at no charge to consumers, transmitting rich media to consumer mobile devices via Bluetooth® and Wi-Fi connectivity in complete privacy as opposed to iBeacons, apps, downloads and required surrendering of personal information. Proven to increase brand engagement and customer loyalty, iSIGN generates preference-based, predictive "clean data" without compromising consumer privacy. Partners include: IBM, Keyser Retail Solutions, Baylor University, Verizon Wireless, TELUS and AOpen America Inc. www.isignmedia.com

