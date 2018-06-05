BNP Paribas: Digesting risks from Italy, global growth and EM

Global equity market performance was mixed in May with the US up by about 2.3%, driven by the information technology sector. Financials and insurance, on the other hand, finished below where they had started the month as the rise in US yields slowed down around mid- May after reaching a seven-year high. European equities underperformed, especially in the eurozone , with the EuroSTOXX 50 down by almost 4%. This followed a strong performance from April to mid-May. European equities were hit by an escalation of political uncertainty in Italy which was compounded by ongoing concerns about weakening growth in the euro area.

Financial markets adopted a risk-off attitude, selling EMU ‘peripheral’ bonds in favour of the safety of core government bonds. This was especially true for Italian bonds: they sold off sharply, while German Bunds rallied, pushing the spread to 266bp, a level not seen since 2013. The flight-to-quality impacted government bonds across the EMU periphery, causing spreads to widen. On the macroeconomic front, activity indicators lost some momentum, but remained strong. The manufacturing PMI, for instance, fell to 55.5 after peaking at 60.6 last December.

In currencies, the US dollar index climbed further, up by 2.5% over the month. This reflects diverging growth prospects and interest rate differentials between the US and the rest of the developed world. The Japanese yen and the Swiss franc also benefitted from safe haven demand at the expense of the euro and sterling. EM currencies suffered due to higher US yields and a stronger dollar. External vulnerabilities in Argentina and Turkey caused their currencies to fall significantly.

In commodities, crude prices extended their year-to-date rally only to give back part of those gains towards the end of the month. Weaker crude prices and safe haven demand led to lower UST yields in the second half on the month. Gold fell slightly over the month despite the rise in market stress, mainly due to a stronger USD.