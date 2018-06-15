(RTTNews) - The consumer price index in Argentina rose 26.3% in May from a year before, gaining strength from the previous month, when the index increased 25.5%, according to the country's statistics office (Indec).

On a monthly comparison, the Argentinean consumer price index increased 2.1% in May. In April, the index grew 2.7%. So far in 2018, the inflation rate in Argentina is at 11.9%.

The annual inflation target in Argentina this year was at 15%, but was eliminated after the country's agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Now, Argentina seeks a 17% inflation for 2019.

The next monetary policy decision at the Argentinean central bank is scheduled for June 26.