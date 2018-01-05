ATX 3 551 -0,1%  Dow 25 296 0,9%  Nasdaq 6 653 1,0%  Euro 1,2029 -0,4% 
ATX P 1 793 -0,1%  EStoxx50 3 608 1,1%  Nikkei 23 715 0,9%  CHF 1,1720 -0,4% 
DAX 13 320 1,2%  FTSE100 7 724 0,4%  Öl 67,8 -0,4%  Gold 1 320 -0,6% 

05.01.2018 23:48:27

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

ARGENTINA: Country Sells US$ 9 Billion In Medium- And Long-term Bonds


(RTTNews) - Argentina returned to the international debt market by placing US$ 9 billion in three bonds with maturity ranging from five to 30 years.

Argentina sold US$ 1.75 billion in five-year bonds with a 4.625% yearly coupon billion in 30-year bonds with a 6.875% coupon.

The interest rates for all those bonds were the lowest ever recorded in Argentina for dollar-denominated debt and represent a 100 basis points drop compared to the coupon from similar bonds sold in January 2017.

The demand for Argentinean bonds totaled US$ 21.4 billion, 2.4 times higher than the amount issued. More than 450 investors from North America (46%), Europe (35%) and Asia (11%) took part in the debt offer, which was led by Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities, HSBC, BBVA, and Santander.

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX fällt zum Wochenende marginal zurück - DAX schließt Freitagshandel deutlich im Plus
Die heimischen Börsen schlossen die erste Woche des neuen Jahres unter dem Strich positiv.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH