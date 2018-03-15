ATX 3 426 -0,6%  Dow 24 758 -1,0%  Nasdaq 7 041 -0,1%  Euro 1,2377 0,1% 
ATX P 1 727 -0,6%  EStoxx50 3 391 -0,2%  Nikkei 21 660 -0,5%  CHF 1,1682 0,0% 
DAX 12 238 0,1%  FTSE100 7 133 -0,1%  Öl 64,9 0,1%  Gold 1 327 0,2% 

15.03.2018 01:41:29

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

ARGENTINA: Merval Falls 0.47% Tracking U.S. Stock Markets


(RTTNews) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 0.47% to 32,824.48 points Wednesday, in line with the negative performance of the U.S. stock markets.

"With the current level of business, it is very likely that the local market will continue to operate in the current range," said Eduardo Fernández, an analyst at Rava Bursátil. "Large investors remain very cautious when it comes to taking on larger positions in risk assets."

The shares of San Miguel (-4.55%), Agrometal (-3.62%), and Petrolera Pampa (-1.34%) fell, while Banco Francés (+2.10%) and Telecom (+1.33%) closed higher.

The locally traded U.S. dollar closed the day with a subtle rise of 0.09%, quoted at 20.24 Argentinean pesos, without the intervention of the Central Bank of Argentina (BCRA), which Tuesday announced the maintenance of the monetary policy rate at 27.25%.

According to Gustavo Quintana, an analyst at PR Corredores, "without official participation [of the BCRA], the greenback traded somewhat in a range."

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
Wall Street beendet Handelstag im Minus
Der US-Aktienmarkt ist zur Wochenmitte schwächer aus dem Handel gegangen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH