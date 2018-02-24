ATX 3 407 -0,3%  Dow 25 310 1,4%  Nasdaq 6 897 2,0%  Euro 1,2295 -0,3% 
ATX P 1 720 -0,2%  EStoxx50 3 441 0,3%  Nikkei 21 893 0,7%  CHF 1,1509 0,1% 
DAX 12 484 0,2%  FTSE100 7 244 -0,1%  Öl 67,1 1,4%  Gold 1 329 -0,2% 

24.02.2018 20:32:56

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

ARGENTINA: Merval Falls On Friday But Ekes Out 1% Gain For The Week


(RTTNews) - Merval, the main index of the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange, fell 1.05% Friday to 32,774.83 points but still managed to eke out a 1% weekly gain.

Autopistas del Sol (+0.25%) reported that it extended its contracts with the oil company Axion Energy Argentina for two areas of fuel sales services in the General Paz Avenue.

Meanwhile, the Argentinean state-owned oil company YPF (-1.07%) acknowledged that it had hired Citibank "to explore strategic options" regarding its stake in gas distributor Metrogas.

The locally traded U.S. dollar rose 0.15%, closing at 19.98 Argentinean pesos, the highest price of the month.

"In the final half hour the market was quite balanced, after having increased demand and operated again at 20 pesos per dollar, although the rise lasted little and with a volume less than the previous days," said Fernando Izzo, an analyst at ABC Mercado de Cambios.

Newssuche

 
GO
 

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX mit minimalem Plus
Am Freitag hielten sich die Ausschläge auf dem heimischen Börsenparkett in Grenzen.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH