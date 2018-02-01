ATX 3 593 -0,1%  Dow 26 149 0,3%  Nasdaq 6 950 0,3%  Euro 1,2419 0,1% 
ATX P 1 812 -0,1%  EStoxx50 3 609 0,1%  Nikkei 23 267 0,7%  CHF 1,1569 0,0% 
DAX 13 189 -0,1%  FTSE100 7 534 -0,7%  Öl 69,1 0,7%  Gold 1 346 0,1% 

01.02.2018 01:50:12

Australia Building Approvals Plummet 20.0% In December


(RTTNews) - The total number of building permits issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 20.0 percent on month in December, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday - coming in at 16,891.

That missed forecasts for a decline of 7.6 percent following the upwardly revised 12.6 percent spike in November (originally 11.7 percent).

On a yearly basis, building permits sank 5.5 percent - again missing expectations for an increase of 11.5 percent following the upwardly revised 18.1 percent surge in the previous month (originally 17.1 percent).

US-Börsen schließen nach US-Zinsentscheid im Plus
Zur Wochenmitte zeigte sich der US-amerikanische Aktienmarkt unentschlossen, ging jedoch in der Gewinnzone aus dem Handel.

