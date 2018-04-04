Australia Building Approvals Sink 6.2% In February

(RTTNews) - The total number of building approvals issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - standing at 18,671.

That missed expectations for a decline of 5.0 percent following the 17.1 percent surge in January.

On a yearly basis, building permits dipped 3.1 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 12.0 percent spike in the previous month.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of the value of total building approved rose 4.1 percent in February.