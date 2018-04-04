04.04.2018 03:40:04

Australia Building Approvals Sink 6.2% In February

(RTTNews) - The total number of building approvals issued in Australia was down a seasonally adjusted 6.2 percent on month in February, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday - standing at 18,671.

That missed expectations for a decline of 5.0 percent following the 17.1 percent surge in January.

On a yearly basis, building permits dipped 3.1 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent following the 12.0 percent spike in the previous month.

The seasonally adjusted estimate of the value of total building approved rose 4.1 percent in February.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen nach deutlichen Schwankungen in der Gewinnzone
Der Stabilisierungsversuch an der Wall Street stand am Dienstag auf etwas wackligen Beinen zu stehen. Letztendlich überwogen jedoch die Bullen.

Nachrichten

pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  EuroStoxx 50  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB