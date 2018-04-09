Australia Construction Sector Accelerates In March - AiG

(RTTNews) - The construction sector in Australia continued to expand in March, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed on Monday with a Performance of Construction Index score of 57.2.

That's up from 56.0 in February, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

It also marks a record 14th consecutive month of expansion for the index.

Individually, the sub-indexes for new orders, selling prices and capacity utilization all expanded at a faster rate, while employment, deliveries, input prices and wages continued to expand but at a slower pace.