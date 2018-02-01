Australia Export Prices Rise 2.8% On Quarter In Q4

(RTTNews) - Export prices in Australia were up 2.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 3.0 percent decline in the three months prior.

Import prices advanced 2.0 percent on quarter versus expectations for a gain of 1.5 percent following the 1.6 percent decline in Q3.

On a yearly basis, export prices were up 2.4 percent and import prices added 1.4 percent.