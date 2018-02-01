ATX 3 593 -0,1%  Dow 26 149 0,3%  Nasdaq 6 950 0,3%  Euro 1,2419 0,1% 
ATX P 1 812 -0,1%  EStoxx50 3 609 0,1%  Nikkei 23 267 0,7%  CHF 1,1569 0,0% 
DAX 13 189 -0,1%  FTSE100 7 534 -0,7%  Öl 69,1 0,7%  Gold 1 346 0,1% 

01.02.2018 01:55:11

A
A
Teilen
Drucken

Australia Export Prices Rise 2.8% On Quarter In Q4


(RTTNews) - Export prices in Australia were up 2.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2017, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.0 percent following the 3.0 percent decline in the three months prior.

Import prices advanced 2.0 percent on quarter versus expectations for a gain of 1.5 percent following the 1.6 percent decline in Q3.

On a yearly basis, export prices were up 2.4 percent and import prices added 1.4 percent.

Newssuche

 
GO
 
NEWS VON Geld Magazin Logo
Phönix aus der Asche
Börse Wien: Sommerflaute für Schnäppchenjagd nützen
Immofinanz: Alle Hausaufgaben erledigt
Multi Asset Fonds im Praxistest
Hypotheken-Darlehen: Österreichischer Immobilienmarkt auf dem Weg zur Preisblase

Börse

aktuell - Live Ticker
US-Börsen schließen nach US-Zinsentscheid im Plus
Zur Wochenmitte zeigte sich der US-amerikanische Aktienmarkt unentschlossen, ging jedoch in der Gewinnzone aus dem Handel.

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Zinsen
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit

Online Brokerage über finanzen.at

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision *
pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.at!

Jetzt informieren
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut

Aktien ATX DAX EuroStoxx 50 Dow Jones NASDAQ 100 EuroStoxx 50 Nikkei 225 S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


Für die aufgeführten Inhalte kann keine Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit, Richtigkeit und Genauigkeit übernommen werden.
Kursinformationen von SIX Financial Information Deutschland GmbH. Verzögerung 15 Min. (Nasdaq, NYSE: 20 Min.). © 1999-2018 finanzen.net GmbH